2021 Free Agency

Kevin Durant agrees to 4-year contact extension with Nets

The 11-time All-Star is staying put in Brooklyn.

The Associated Press

Kevin Durant is a two-time Finals MVP.

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant is staying with the Brooklyn Nets for the long term.

Durant agreed to a four-year, $198 million contract extension Friday, business partner Rich Kleiman announced on Boardroom, their sports business media network. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first to break the news. The Nets officially announced the deal on Sunday.

Durant just finished his first season playing for the Nets after sitting out the 2019-20 season recovering from surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon. He averaged 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists, showing he had shaken off the injury to regain the form that made him the 2014 NBA MVP and a four-time lead scoring champion.

The extension begins with the 2022-23 season. It came hours before Durant led the U.S. to a fourth straight Olympic gold medal. He became the American men’s career scoring leader during the tournament.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.