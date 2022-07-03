Every reported free agency deal for all 30 teams

NBA free agency tipped off on Thursday with players and teams allowed to discuss deals during the moratorium period.

Before teams and players can officially sign contracts starting on July 6, here’s a look at all of the reported free agent agreements so far.

Atlanta Hawks

• Aaron Holiday agrees to 1-year deal (via The Athletic)

Boston Celtics

• Luke Kornet returns on 2-year deal (via Yahoo Sports)

Brooklyn Nets

• Nic Claxton returns on 2-year deal (via ESPN)

• Patty Mills returns on 2-year deal (via ESPN)

Charlotte Hornets

• Cody Martin returns on 4-year deal (via multiple reports)

Chicago Bulls

• Zach LaVine returns on 5-year deal (via multiple reports)

• Goran Dragic agrees to 1-year deal (via multiple reports)

• Andre Drummond agrees to 2-year deal (via ESPN)

• Derrick Jones Jr. returns on 2-year deal (via The Athletic)

Cleveland Cavaliers

• Darius Garland agrees to 5-year extension (via multiple reports)

• Ricky Rubio returns on 3-year deal (via multiple reports)

• Raul Neto agrees to 1-year deal (via multiple reports)

• Robin Lopez agrees to 1-year deal (via ESPN)

Dallas Mavericks

• JaVale McGee agrees to 3-year deal (via The Athletic)

• Theo Pinson returns on 1-year deal (via ESPN)

Denver Nuggets

• Nikola Jokic agrees to 5-year extension (via multiple reports)

• DeAndre Jordan agrees to deal (via The Athletic)

• Davon Reed returns on 2-year deal (via The Athletic)

• Bruce Brown agrees to 2-year deal (via multiple reports)

Detroit Pistons

• Kevin Knox agrees to 2-year deal (via The Athletic)

• Marvin Bagley III returns on 3-year deal (via multiple reports)

Golden State Warriors

• Donte DiVencenzo agrees to 2-year deal (via The Athletic)

• Kevon Looney returns on 3-year deal (via multiple reports)

Houston Rockets

• Jae’Sean Tate returns on 3-year deal (via The Athletic)

Indiana Pacers

• Jalen Smith returns on 2-year deal (via The Athletic)

LA Clippers

• Nicolas Batum returns on 2-year deal (via ESPN)

• Amir Coffey returns on 3-year deal (via ESPN)

• John Wall agrees to 2-year deal (officially announced)

• Ivica Zubac agrees to extension (officially announced)

Los Angeles Lakers

• Juan Toscano-Anderson agrees to deal (officially announced)

• Troy Brown Jr. agrees to deal (officially announced)

• Damian Jones agrees to deal (officially announced)

• Lonnie Walker agrees to 1-year deal (officially announced)

Memphis Grizzlies

• Tyus Jones returns on 2-year deal (via ESPN)

• Ja Morant agrees to 5-year extension (via multiple reports)

Miami Heat

• Victor Oladipo returns on 1-year deal (via The Athletic)

• Dewayne Dedmon returns on 2-year deal (via The Athletic)

Milwaukee Bucks

• Bobby Portis returns on 4-year deal (via ESPN)

• Joe Ingles agrees to 1-year deal (via multiple reports)

• Wesley Matthews returns on 1-year deal (via The Athletic)

• Jevon Carter returns on 2-year deal (via The Athletic)

Minnesota Timberwolves

• Kyle Anderson agrees to 2-year deal (via ESPN)

• Karl-Anthony Towns agrees to 4-year extension (via multiple reports)

• Bryn Forbes agrees to deal (via The Athletic)

• Taurean Prince returns on 2-year deal (via ESPN)

New Orleans Pelicans

• Zion Williamson agrees to 5-year extension (via multiple reports)

New York Knicks

• Jalen Brunson agrees to 4-year deal (via multiple reports)

• Mitchell Robinson returns on 4-year deal (via multiple reports)

• Isaiah Hartenstein agrees to 2-year deal (via The Athletic)

Oklahoma City Thunder

• Luguentz Dort returns on 5-year deal (via ESPN)

Orlando Magic

• Gary Harris agrees to 2-year extension (officially announced)

• Mo Bamba returns on 2-year deal (via Yahoo Sports)

Philadelphia 76ers

• P.J. Tucker agrees to 3-year deal (via multiple reports)

• Danuel House agrees to 2-year deal (via multiple reports)

Phoenix Suns

• Devin Booker agrees to 4-year extension (via multiple reports)

• Damion Lee agrees to 1-year deal (via ESPN)

• Bismack Biyombo agrees to new deal (via Yahoo Sports)

• Josh Okogie agrees to 1-year deal (via The Athletic)

Portland Trail Blazers

• Anfernee Simons agrees to 4-year extension (via multiple reports)

• Jusuf Nurkic returns on 4-year deal (via multiple reports)

• Drew Eubanks returns on 1-year deal (via ESPN)

• Gary Payton II agrees to 3-year deal (via multiple reports)

Sacramento Kings

• Malik Monk agrees to 2-year deal (via multiple reports)

San Antonio Spurs

• No reported signings yet

Toronto Raptors

• Chris Boucher returns on 3-year deal (via ESPN)

• Otto Porter Jr. agrees to 2-year deal (via Yahoo Sports)

• Thaddeus Young returns on new deal (officially announced)

Utah Jazz

• No reported signings yet

Washington Wizards

• Bradley Beal agrees to 5-year extension (multiple reports)

• Anthony Gill returns on new deal (officially announced)

• Delon Wright agrees to 2-year deal (via ESPN)

