Reports: Clippers, Robert Covington agree to 2-year extension

The LA Clippers have reportedly agreed to a 2-year extension worth $24 million with forward Robert Covington, per multiple reports.

Since his trade to LAC in Feb until the end of the regular season, Robert Covington shot 69.6% on corner three-pointers — 2nd-best corner accuracy among all players with at least 10 attempts in that span.https://t.co/MdRF9428Vu — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) May 5, 2022

ESPN story on Robert Covington agreeing on a two-year, $24M contract extension with the Clippers: https://t.co/1q6QeIvPxo — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 5, 2022

Covington averaged 10.4 points and shot 45% from deep over 23 games with the Clippers after LA acquired him from Portland with guard Norman Powell on Feb. 4. The 31-year-old veteran was set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

A well-traveled player, Covington’s stop with the Clippers marked his fifth different team since entering the NBA in 2013-14. Per Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times, Covington made an impression with the Clippers by providing 3-point shooting (37.8%) and his defensive ability to get steals (his 1.4 steals per game ranked 12th among reserves last season).

“It’s great to have Cov, who is a proven vet, defensive versatility, I think you guys see it,” Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said last month. “His team defense is when you watch him play, if you just watch him off the ball, that’s really his magic. And then one, he’s not afraid to take threes, and he makes them at league or above-league average depending on the year.”

The Clippers were eliminated in the Play-In Tournament after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans.