2022 Offseason Trade Tracker

Hawks get Murray from Spurs (June 30)

Hawks get:

  • Dejounte Murray
  • Jock Landale

Spurs get: 

  • Danilo Gallinari
  • 2023 first-round pick (via Charlotte from New York, protected)
  • 2025 first-round pick
  • 2026 pick swap
  • 2027 first-round pick

Official release: Hawks | Spurs

Jazz trade O’Neale to Nets for 1st-round pick (June 30)

Jazz get:

  • 2023 first-round pick

Nets get:

Official release: Nets | Jazz

Rockets get Washington from Wolves (June 24)

Timberwolves get: 

Rockets get:

Official release: Timberwolves | Rockets

Mavericks complete trade for Christian Wood (June 24)

Mavericks get:

Rockets get:

Official release: Mavericks

Warriors move up from No. 51 to No. 44 (June 24)

Warriors get:

Hawks get:

Official release: Warriors | Hawks

Grizzlies trade for No. 38 pick from Spurs (June 24)

Grizzlies get:

Spurs get:

  • 2024 second-round pick (via Lakers)
  • Cash considerations

Official release: Grizzlies | Spurs

Pistons acquire Gabriele Procida from Blazers (June 24)

Pistons get:

Blazers get:

This trade is official but will be finalized as part of a larger deal at a later date.

Hornets acquire No. 40 pick from Timberwolves (June 24)

Hornets get:

Timberwolves get:

  • Josh Minott (No. 45 pick)
  • 2023 second-round pick (via Knicks)

Official release: Hornets

Kings trade No. 37 pick to Mavericks (June 24)

Kings get:

  • 2024 second-round pick
  • 2028 second-round pick

Mavericks get:

Official release: Mavericks | Kings

Pacers deal for No. 48 pick from Timberwolves (June 23)

Pacers get:

Timberwolves get:

  • 2026 second-round pick
  • Cash considerations

Official release: Pacers | Timberwolves

Pistons acquire No. 13 pick in 3-team trade (June 23)

Pistons get:

Hornets get:

  • 2023 first-round pick (from Denver via Oklahoma City and New York)
  • 2023 second-round pick (via New York)
  • 2023 second-round pick (via Utah)
  • 2023 second-round pick (most favorable of Dallas/Miami)
  • 2024 second-round pick (via New York)

Knicks get:

  • Future first-round pick

This trade is official but will be finalized at a later date.

Nuggets trade JaMychal Green to Thunder for picks (June 23)

Nuggets get:

Thunder get:

Official release: Thunder | Nuggets 

76ers trade No. 23 pick to Grizzlies (June 23)

76ers get: 

Grizzlies get:

Official release: Grizzlies | 76ers

Wolves get No. 22, No. 29 picks from Grizzlies (June 23)

Timberwolves get: 

Grizzlies get:

Official release: Timberwolves | Grizzlies

Knicks send No. 11 pick to Thunder (June 23)

Knicks get: 

  • Three 2023 first-round picks (protected)

Thunder get:

Official release: Thunder | Knicks

Lakers secure second-round pick from Magic

Lakers get:

Magic get:

  • Highest 2028 second-round pick from Lakers or Wizards (owed to Lakers)
  • Cash considerations

Official release: Lakers | Magic

Cavaliers add second-round pick

Cavaliers get:

  • 49th pick in 2022 draft

Kings get:

  • Draft rights to Aleksandar Vezenkov
  • Cash considerations

Official release: Cavaliers | Kings

 

