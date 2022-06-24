2022 Offseason Trade Tracker

Keep track of all the official trades that happened the 2022 NBA Draft, offseason and free agency period.
Hawks get Murray from Spurs (June 30)
Hawks get:
- Dejounte Murray
- Jock Landale
Spurs get:
- Danilo Gallinari
- 2023 first-round pick (via Charlotte from New York, protected)
- 2025 first-round pick
- 2026 pick swap
- 2027 first-round pick
Official release: Hawks | Spurs
Jazz trade O’Neale to Nets for 1st-round pick (June 30)
Jazz get:
- 2023 first-round pick
Nets get:
Rockets get Washington from Wolves (June 24)
Timberwolves get:
- Wendell Moore (No. 26 pick)
Rockets get:
- TyTy Washington (No. 29 pick)
- 2025 and 2027 second-round picks
Official release: Timberwolves | Rockets
Mavericks complete trade for Christian Wood (June 24)
Mavericks get:
Rockets get:
- Wendell Moore (No. 26 pick)
- Sterling Brown
- Marquese Chriss
- Boban Marjanovic
- Trey Burke
Official release: Mavericks
Warriors move up from No. 51 to No. 44 (June 24)
Warriors get:
- Ryan Rollins (No. 44 pick)
Hawks get:
- Tyrese Martin (No. 51 pick)
- Cash considerations
Official release: Warriors | Hawks
Grizzlies trade for No. 38 pick from Spurs (June 24)
Grizzlies get:
- Kennedy Chandler (No. 38 pick)
Spurs get:
- 2024 second-round pick (via Lakers)
- Cash considerations
Official release: Grizzlies | Spurs
Pistons acquire Gabriele Procida from Blazers (June 24)
Pistons get:
- Gabriele Procida (No. 36 pick)
Blazers get:
- Ismael Kamagate (No. 46 pick)
This trade is official but will be finalized as part of a larger deal at a later date.
Hornets acquire No. 40 pick from Timberwolves (June 24)
Hornets get:
- Bryce McGowens (No. 40 pick)
Timberwolves get:
- Josh Minott (No. 45 pick)
- 2023 second-round pick (via Knicks)
Official release: Hornets
Kings trade No. 37 pick to Mavericks (June 24)
Kings get:
- 2024 second-round pick
- 2028 second-round pick
Mavericks get:
- Jaden Hardy (No. 37 pick)
Official release: Mavericks | Kings
Pacers deal for No. 48 pick from Timberwolves (June 23)
Pacers get:
- Kendall Brown (No. 48 pick)
Timberwolves get:
- 2026 second-round pick
- Cash considerations
Official release: Pacers | Timberwolves
Pistons acquire No. 13 pick in 3-team trade (June 23)
Pistons get:
- Jalen Duren (No. 13 pick)
- Kemba Walker
Hornets get:
- 2023 first-round pick (from Denver via Oklahoma City and New York)
- 2023 second-round pick (via New York)
- 2023 second-round pick (via Utah)
- 2023 second-round pick (most favorable of Dallas/Miami)
- 2024 second-round pick (via New York)
Knicks get:
- Future first-round pick
This trade is official but will be finalized at a later date.
Nuggets trade JaMychal Green to Thunder for picks (June 23)
Nuggets get:
- Peyton Watson (No. 30 pick)
- Two future second-round picks
Thunder get:
- JaMychal Green
- 2027 first-round pick (protected)
Official release: Thunder | Nuggets
76ers trade No. 23 pick to Grizzlies (June 23)
76ers get:
Grizzlies get:
- David Roddy (No. 23 pick)
- Danny Green
Official release: Grizzlies | 76ers
Wolves get No. 22, No. 29 picks from Grizzlies (June 23)
Timberwolves get:
- Walker Kessler (No. 22 pick)
- TyTy Washington (No. 29 pick)
Grizzlies get:
- Jake LaRavia (No. 19 pick)
- Future second-round pick
Official release: Timberwolves | Grizzlies
Knicks send No. 11 pick to Thunder (June 23)
Knicks get:
- Three 2023 first-round picks (protected)
Thunder get:
- Ousmane Dieng (No. 11 pick)
Official release: Thunder | Knicks
Lakers secure second-round pick from Magic
Lakers get:
- 35th pick draft (Max Christie)
Magic get:
- Highest 2028 second-round pick from Lakers or Wizards (owed to Lakers)
- Cash considerations
Official release: Lakers | Magic
Cavaliers add second-round pick
Cavaliers get:
- 49th pick in 2022 draft
Kings get:
- Draft rights to Aleksandar Vezenkov
- Cash considerations
Official release: Cavaliers | Kings