2022 Offseason Trade Tracker

Keep track of all the official trades that happened the 2022 NBA Draft, offseason and free agency period.

Hawks get:

Dejounte Murray

Jock Landale

Spurs get:

Danilo Gallinari

2023 first-round pick (via Charlotte from New York, protected)

2025 first-round pick

2026 pick swap

2027 first-round pick

Official release: Hawks | Spurs

Jazz get:

2023 first-round pick

Nets get:

Official release: Nets | Jazz

Rockets get Washington from Wolves (June 24)

Timberwolves get:

Wendell Moore (No. 26 pick)

Rockets get:

TyTy Washington (No. 29 pick)

2025 and 2027 second-round picks

Official release: Timberwolves | Rockets

Mavericks get:

Rockets get:

Official release: Mavericks

Warriors move up from No. 51 to No. 44 (June 24)

Warriors get:

Ryan Rollins (No. 44 pick)

Hawks get:

Tyrese Martin (No. 51 pick)

Cash considerations

Official release: Warriors | Hawks

Grizzlies trade for No. 38 pick from Spurs (June 24)

Grizzlies get:

Kennedy Chandler (No. 38 pick)

Spurs get:

2024 second-round pick (via Lakers)

Cash considerations

Official release: Grizzlies | Spurs

Pistons acquire Gabriele Procida from Blazers (June 24)

Pistons get:

Gabriele Procida (No. 36 pick)

Blazers get:

Ismael Kamagate (No. 46 pick)

This trade is official but will be finalized as part of a larger deal at a later date.

Hornets acquire No. 40 pick from Timberwolves (June 24)

Hornets get:

Bryce McGowens (No. 40 pick)

Timberwolves get:

Josh Minott (No. 45 pick)

2023 second-round pick (via Knicks)

Official release: Hornets

Kings trade No. 37 pick to Mavericks (June 24)

Kings get:

2024 second-round pick

2028 second-round pick

Mavericks get:

Jaden Hardy (No. 37 pick)

Official release: Mavericks | Kings

Pacers deal for No. 48 pick from Timberwolves (June 23)

Pacers get:

Kendall Brown (No. 48 pick)

Timberwolves get:

2026 second-round pick

Cash considerations

Official release: Pacers | Timberwolves

Pistons get:

Hornets get:

2023 first-round pick (from Denver via Oklahoma City and New York)

2023 second-round pick (via New York)

2023 second-round pick (via Utah)

2023 second-round pick (most favorable of Dallas/Miami)

2024 second-round pick (via New York)

Knicks get:

Future first-round pick

This trade is official but will be finalized at a later date.

Nuggets get:

Peyton Watson (No. 30 pick)

Two future second-round picks

Thunder get:

JaMychal Green

2027 first-round pick (protected)

Official release: Thunder | Nuggets

76ers get:

Grizzlies get:

Official release: Grizzlies | 76ers

Wolves get No. 22, No. 29 picks from Grizzlies (June 23)

Timberwolves get:

Grizzlies get:

Jake LaRavia (No. 19 pick)

Future second-round pick

Official release: Timberwolves | Grizzlies

Knicks get:

Three 2023 first-round picks (protected)

Thunder get:

Official release: Thunder | Knicks

Lakers get:

35th pick draft (Max Christie)

Magic get:

Highest 2028 second-round pick from Lakers or Wizards (owed to Lakers)

Cash considerations

Official release: Lakers | Magic

Cavaliers get:

49th pick in 2022 draft

Kings get:

Draft rights to Aleksandar Vezenkov

Cash considerations

Official release: Cavaliers | Kings