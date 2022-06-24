NBA players react to No. 1 overall pick, 2022 Draft class

With the 2022 NBA Draft officially complete, NBA players across the league crowded social media to congratulate this year’s Draft class. The NBA family was thrilled from the start as the Orlando Magic unexpectedly selected Paolo Banchero with the 1st overall pick.

Present and former NBA stars weighed in on Twitter about their own personal Draft experiences, while also congratulating the next generation of stars to come.

Yaeaaaaaaaaaa @Pp_doesit !! What can’t be lost is the incredible foundation @MarioBanchero, & @r_boogie40 have set. Much respect to them all. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) June 24, 2022

Found this somewhere pic.twitter.com/o76DuQViz5 — Cole Anthony (@The_ColeAnthony) June 24, 2022

ahhhhhh letssssss goooooooo la brudda 💙 @IveyJaden — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 24, 2022

he actin up 😂💯 i kno tht ain’t a 7 on his neck 💀💯💯💯 https://t.co/gqNVGyGInq — Melo (@MELOD1P) June 23, 2022

I probably sound old but what happened to nice classy suits??? #NBADraft — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) June 23, 2022

It’s a wings league… — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 24, 2022

Congrats @Jay_MWilliams_ happy for you bro ‼️ #ArkansasInTheNBA — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) June 24, 2022

lil bro staying in da M — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 24, 2022

Another 35th pick from Michigan State. History says he’s going to be an All-Star 🤷🏿‍♂️ — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 24, 2022

TYTY WHATS GOOD BRO , throwback to middle school type , Congrats 🚀 H town ! — Josh(ua) Christopher (@Jaygup23) June 24, 2022

He’s got all the tools https://t.co/VSh0NZ5HLY — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) June 23, 2022

LETS GOOOOOOOOOO — josh giddey (@joshgiddey) June 24, 2022

Congrats to my brother @TrevorKeels it’s been an honor to see you grow bro The sky’s the limit family #KeelMode #DaCourseWay — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) June 24, 2022

Another one to the Mecca!! Congrats my guy the brotherhood is real https://t.co/Ct2N1ZqwoH — Rj Barrett (@RjBarrett6) June 24, 2022

Jabari!! Rumble young man Rumble. Congratulations! — Chris Webber (@realchriswebber) June 24, 2022