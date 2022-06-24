2022 NBA Draft

NBA players react to No. 1 overall pick, 2022 Draft class

Current and former players storm social media to congratulate the next generation of NBA stars.

From NBA Twitter reports

The Magic select Paolo Banchero, a polished frontcourt scorer who can grow into an offensive building block in the NBA.

With the 2022 NBA Draft officially complete, NBA players across the league crowded social media to congratulate this year’s Draft class. The NBA family was thrilled from the start as the Orlando Magic unexpectedly selected Paolo Banchero with the 1st overall pick.

Present and former NBA stars weighed in on Twitter about their own personal Draft experiences, while also congratulating the next generation of stars to come.

 

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.