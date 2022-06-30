Top Stories

Jazz trade Royce O'Neale to Nets for 1st-round pick

O'Neale has been dealt for a pick in next year's Draft.

Royce O’Neale is headed to the Eastern Conference.

The Utah Jazz are trading Royce O’Neale to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for a 2023 first round-pick, according to multiple reports.

The Nets announced the deal, noting the Jazz will receive the least favorable of the Brooklyn/Houston first-round pick swap and Philadelphia’s first-round pick that was previously acquired by Brooklyn.

Brooklyn gets:

Royce O’Neale

Utah gets:

2023 first-round pick

O’Neale, 29, averaged 7.4 points and 4.8 rebounds over 77 starts last season for Utah, serving as one of the top defenders for a Jazz team that finished 2021-22 with a record of 49-33, good for fifth in the Western Conference.

News of the trade surfaced just minutes after reports circulated that Nets superstar Kevin Durant had requested a trade out of Brooklyn.

