NBA Offseason 2022: June 30 roundup

Keep track of all the latest NBA free agency news and reports as the 2022 NBA free agent period officially begins.

Here are the top headlines from June 30/July 1 so far:

Timberwolves All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns has agreed to a four-year, $224 million supermax extension with Minnesota, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has agreed on a four-year, $224M super max extension, his agent Jessica Holtz of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN. Deal begins with the 2024-25 season and delivers Towns’ total contract value to six years and $295M. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

Led by Towns, second-year phenom Anthony Edwards and point guard D’Angelo Russell, the seventh-seeded Timberwolves pushed the second-seeded Grizzlies to the brink in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs before ultimately falling to Memphis.

The No. 1 overall pick in 2015, Towns averaged 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 33.5 minutes per game last season.

— 12:26 a.m. (July 1)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has agreed to a five-year, $193 million designated rookie maximum extension, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has agreed on a five-year, $193M designated rookie maximum extension that could become worth $231M, his agent Jim Tanner of @_TandemSE tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA’s Most Improved Player in his third season and who also finished seventh in voting for league MVP.

The deal is worth at least $193 million and potentially up to $231 million. It’s the largest contract the Grizzlies have ever handed out, topping the max contract of $153 million Mike Conley received in 2016.

— 12:21 a.m. (July 1)

Report: Brunson agrees to 4-year deal with Knicks

It appears the New York Knicks have landed one of the top free-agent targets of the summer. Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson has agreed to a four-year, $104 million deal with the Knicks.

Free agent guard Jalen Brunson has agreed to a four-year, $104 million deal with the New York Knicks, his agents Aaron Mintz and Sam Rose of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. The deal includes a player option on the final season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

Brunson enjoyed a breakout season in 2021-22, averaging 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 50.2% overall and 37.3% on 3-pointers. He was even better in the 2022 playoffs, averaging 21.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 3.7 apg as Dallas made the Western Conference finals.

Brunson will be the fourth player to sign a $100 million contract with the Knicks, joining Carmelo Anthony, Julius Randle, and Allan Houston.

— 9:39 p.m.

The reigning two-time Kia MVP will be staying put for a while. Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic has reportedly agreed to a five-year, $264 million deal, per Shams Charania of The Athletic, in what will be the richest deal in NBA history. Jokic averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game and led the NBA with 19 triple-doubles in becoming the 13th player in NBA history to record back-to-back MVPs.

Two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic has agreed to a five-year, $264 million supermax contract extension with the Denver Nuggets, the richest deal in NBA history, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Fifth season (2027-28) will be a player option at $60M. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

— 6:11 p.m.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has agreed to a four-year, $224 million supermax contract extension, according to multiple reports.

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has agreed on a four-year, $224M super max extension, his agents Jessica Holtz and Melvin Booker of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. Deal begins in 2024-2025 and brings Booker’s total contract value to six years and $295M. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

A three-time All-Star coming off his first All-NBA campaign — Booker earned First Team honors after averaging 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 46.6% — this extension would begin with the 2024-25 campaign and link him to Phoenix through 2027-28.

— 12:21 a.m. (July 1)

The Washington Wizards have reportedly kept their top scorer in the fold a day after he opted out of his deal. Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Bradley Beal has agreed to a five-year, $251 million extension. Last season, Beal averaged 23.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists in 40 games for the Wizards. He is a three-time All-Star and made the All-NBA Third Team in 2020-21.

All-Star guard Bradley Beal has agreed to a five-year, $251 million maximum contract to stay with the Washington Wizards, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

— 6:05 p.m.

The Portland Trail Blazers have agreed to a 4-year, $100 million contract extension, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Simons averaged a career-high 17.3 points last season, shooting 45% from the field and 41.5% on 3-pointers.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons has agreed on a four-year, $100 million contract extension, his agent Bill Duffy of @BDA_Sports + WME Sports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

— 6:40 p.m.

Report: Payton II finalizing 3-year deal with Blazers

Free agent guard Gary Payton II has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $28 million deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Known for his lockdown defense, the 29-year-old averaged 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 17.6 minutes per game in 71 games (16 starts) for Golden State last season.

— 1:41 a.m. (July 1)

Report: Mills staying with Nets on 2-year deal

Veteran point guard Patty Mills has agreed to return to the Nets on a 2-year, $14.5 million deal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent G Patty Mills has agreed to return to the Brooklyn Nets on a two-year, $14.5M deal, his agent Steven Heumann of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

The 33-year-old guard averaged 11.4 points and 2.3 assists in 81 games (49 starts) for Brooklyn last season.

— 7:29 p.m.

Free agent guard Malik Monk has reached a 2-year, $19 million deal with the Sacramento Kings, according to multiple reports.

Sources: Malik Monk is signing a two-year, $19M deal to join the Kings. https://t.co/spgbvRZspx — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

The Lakers reportedly wanted to bring back Monk, but could only offer the mid-level exception. Instead, Monk gets a higher payday with Sacramento after averaging 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists (all career highs) while shooting 47.3% from the field (39.1% on 3s).

— 6:15 p.m.

The Philadelphia 76ers are finalizing a three-year, $33.2 million deal with veteran forward P.J. Tucker, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Philadelphia also agreed to a two-year, $8.5 million deal with Utah forward Danuel House, who averaged 8.5 points and 3.6 rebounds last season while shooting 42.7% from the field.

Free agent Danuel House has agreed to a two-year, $8.5M deal with the 76ers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

— 6:15 p.m.

Report: Clippers, Batum agree to 2-year deal

Veteran big man Nicolas Batum has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal to return to the LA Clippers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 33-year-old averaged 8.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 59 games (54 starts) for LA last season.

— 7:47 p.m.

Report: Boucher agrees to 3-year deal with Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly agreed to a three-year, $35.25 million deal with forward Chris Boucher, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Boucher boasts a valuable skillset for a 6-foot-9 forward, combining impressive shot-blocking and rebounding to go along with an ability to stretch the floor.

The 29-year-old averaged 9.4 points and 6.2 rebounds over 80 games (nine starts) with Toronto last season.

— 7:44 p.m.

The Oklahoma City Thunder reportedly have agreed to a five-year, $87.5 million deal with guard Luguentz Dort, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent G Lu Dort has agreed to a five-year, $87.5M deal to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder, his agent Thad Foucher of Wasserman tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

The 23-year-old guard averaged 17.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 51 games with OKC last season.

— 6:55 p.m.

Reports: Bagley III reaches deal to return to Detroit

Detroit is reportedly bringing back forward Marvin Bagley III, who has agreed to a three-year, $37 million deal, according to multiple reports.

Restricted free agent forward Marvin Bagley III has reached an agreement with the Detroit Pistons on a three-year, $37 million deal, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2022

Bagley averaged 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 55.5% from the field in 18 games with the Pistons after a midseason trade from the Kings.

— 6:57 p.m.

Report: Kyle Anderson agrees to deal with Timberwolves

Free agent forward Kyle Anderson has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $18 million deal with Minnesota, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

A important piece in the Grizzlies’ depth chart the past few seasons, Anderson hit the open market for the first time since he left the Spurs in 2018.

Anderson, a solid 6-foot-9 ballhandler, gives the Wolves some needed depth and defense at the wing spot.

The 28-year-old averaged 7.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 69 games (11 starts) for the Grizzlies last season.

— 8:45 p.m.

Reports: Oladipo to return to Heat on 1-year deal

Free-agent guard Victor Oladipo on a one-year, $11 million deal, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

In eight regular-season games, the 30-year-old averaged 12.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 47.9% from the floor and 41.7% on 3-pointers. He also appeared in 15 playoff games, averaging 10.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals.

Oladipo averaged 12.4 points in eight regular-season games for the Heat last season and 10.6 points over 15 playoff games.

— 6:15 p.m.

Report: Drummond agrees to 2-year deal with Bulls

Free agent center Andre Drummond has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $6.6 million deal with the Chicago Bulls, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 28-year-old center averaged 7.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 73 games (36 starts) last season for the 76ers and Nets.

— 10:29 p.m.

Report: McGee to sign 3-year deal with Mavericks

Free agent big man JaVale McGee will join the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $20.1 million deal, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Free agent JaVale McGee has agreed to a three-year, $20.1 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks, with player option for third season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

McGee gives Dallas some much-needed rim protection. McGee joins Christian Wood as the second frontcourt addition Dallas made this offseason. Entering his 15th season, McGee has been a part of three championship teams — two with the Warriors (2017, 2018) and one with the Lakers (2020).

McGee averaged 9.2 points and 6.7 rebounds in 74 games with Phoenix last season, shooting 62.9% from the field and blocking 1.1 shots per game.

— 7:48 p.m.

Report: Claxton agrees to 2-year deal with Nets

Restricted free agent Nic Claxton has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal to return to Brooklyn, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 23-year-old big man 8.7 points and 5.6 rebounds in 47 games (19 starts) for the Nets last season.

— 7:49 p.m.

Reports: Grizzlies reach 2-year deal with Tyus Jones

The Memphis Grizzlies are bringing back point guard Tyus Jones on a a 2-year, $30 million deal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

— 6:34 p.m.

Harris agrees to 2-year deal with Magic

Guard Gary Harris has signed a 2-year, $26 million deal to return to Orlando, the team confirmed Thursday evening.

A solid defender, the 27-year-old reestablished his 3-point shot last season, shooting 38.4% from behind the arc.

In 61 games (30 starts) for Orlando last season, Harris averaged 11.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

— 7:34 p.m.

Report: Walker to join Lakers after Spurs pull offer

Fourth-year guard Lonnie Walker has agreed to a 1-year, 6.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers after the San Antonio Spurs rescinded the qualifying offer they had given, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Free agent Lonnie Walker IV has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

Walker, the No. 18 pick in the 2018 draft, has shown steady improvement in his career and posted 12.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in 2021-22 — all career highs.

–7:05 p.m.

Report: Pistons, Knox agree on 2-year deal

Forward Kevin Knox has agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The 22-year-old averaged 3.1 points and 1.5 rebounds in 30 games with the Knicks and Hawks last season.

— 7: 33 p.m.

Report: Delon Wright, Wizards agree to 2-year deal

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, free agent guard Delon Wright has agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with Washington.

The veteran guard averaged 4.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 77 games (eight starts) for Atlanta last season.

— 9:05 p.m.

Bucks bringing back Portis, Matthews, Carter; reach deal with Ingles

The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly made a flurry of deals, bringing back Bobby Portis, who has agreed to a 4-year, $49 million contract, according toe ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent F Bobby Portis is returning to the Milwaukee Bucks on a 4-year, $49M contract, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

Along with Portis, Milwaukee is bringing back guards Wesley Matthews (1-year deal, per Shams Charania) and Jevon Carter (2-year deal, per Shams Charania). The Bucks have also reportedly reached a 1-year deal with free-agent guard Joe Ingles, which was confirmed by Ingles’ wife herself.

BREAKING NEWS: Sources very close to free agent @Joeingles7 can confirm that he has agreed to a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. CEO of the house, Renae Ingles, is thrilled for Joe and their family. Joe himself, is said to be very bucking happy.#nba #nbanews pic.twitter.com/4yra9gQst3 — Renae Ingles (@RenaeIngles) June 30, 2022

— 6:30 p.m.

Report: Rockets, Tate agree to 3-year deal

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, restricted free agent Jae’Sean Tate has agreed to a three-year, $22.1 million deal to return to Houston.

Undrafted out of Ohio State, Tate emerged as a key bench piece for Houston, which likely views him as a key part of its core. Tate projects to begin the 2022-23 season as the starting small forward.

In 78 games (77 starts) last season for the Rockets, the 26-year-old forward averaged 11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Report: Toscano-Anderson agrees to deal with Lakers

Free agent forward Juan Toscano-Anderson has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

The 29-year-old athletic forward, who spent the last three seasons with the Warriors, averaged 4.1 points and 2.4 rebounds in 73 games (six starts) last season.

— 7:31 p.m.

Kevin Durant reportedly has requested to be traded by the Brooklyn Nets, according to multiple reports. The former Kia NBA MVP reportedly informed the Nets of his decision today. The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat have been mentioned as potential contenders to land the superstar forward who averaged 29.9 ppg, 7.4 rpg and 6.4 apg over 55 games last season.

> Complete details

Kevin Durant has requested a trade out of Brooklyn, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

Durant requested a trade with the team today, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/BkNEHwkrc0 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal. With four years on his contract, there's no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

— 3:03 p.m.

The Utah Jazz are trading Royce O’Neale to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for a 2023 first round-pick, the teams announced Thursday. The pick coming from the Nets will be “the lesser of their own, Houston or Philadelphia’s 2023 first-round pick.”

> Complete details

— 2:58 p.m.

The Utah Jazz have waived Juancho Hernangomez, according to Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic . Hernangomez played 17 games for Utah last season, averaging 6.2 points and 3.5 rebounds.

— 3:58 p.m.

Report: Pistons, Walker finalizing buyout

As a part of a three-team, Draft-night trade, New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker was reportedly dealt to the Detroit Pistons. However, he will not be with Detroit for long. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Pistons and Walker are finalizing a contract buyout that will put Walker in the free agency pool once he clears waivers.

— 9:06 a.m.