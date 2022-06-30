Reports: Blazers' Anfernee Simons to sign 4-year contract extension

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons will sign a four-year, $100 million contract extension, per multiple reports.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons has agreed on a four-year, $100 million contract extension, his agent Bill Duffy of @BDA_Sports + WME Sports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

Simons’ emergence at the guard spot has been vital for Portland. Particularly last season, when superstar guard Damian Lillard was sidelined for the majority of the year rehabbing from abdominal surgery. Simons, a third-year guard, took advantage of his opportunity, reaching career-best averages in points (17.2), rebounds (2.6) and assists (3.9) in 57 games played for the Blazers in 2021-22.