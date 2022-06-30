Top Stories

Reports: Blazers' Anfernee Simons to sign 4-year contract extension

After a breakout season in 2021-22, the rising star plans to ink an extension with Portland.

From NBA.com News Services

Anfernee Simons plans to re-sign with Portland.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons will sign a four-year, $100 million contract extension, per multiple reports.

Simons’ emergence at the guard spot has been vital for Portland. Particularly last season, when superstar guard Damian Lillard was sidelined for the majority of the year rehabbing from abdominal surgery. Simons, a third-year guard, took advantage of his opportunity, reaching career-best averages in points (17.2), rebounds (2.6) and assists (3.9) in 57 games played for the Blazers in 2021-22.

