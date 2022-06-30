Top Stories

Reports: Suns' Devin Booker to sign 4-year supermax contract extension

The superstar guard intends to sign a massive deal to stay in Phoenix.

From NBA.com News Services

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has agreed to a four-year, $224 million supermax contract extension, according to multiple reports.

A three-time All-Star coming off his first All-NBA campaign — Booker earned First Team honors after averaging 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 46.6% — this extension would begin with the 2024-25 campaign and link him to Phoenix through 2027-28.

Entering his eighth season out of Kentucky, Booker has steadily improved his efficiency and playmaking as Phoenix has emerged from the land of the lottery to reach title contention. A run to the NBA Finals in 2021 was followed by a COVID -and injury-marred semifinal exit to the Mavericks, who knocked the Suns out in seven.

