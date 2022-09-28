Hawks acquire Vit Krejci from Thunder

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks acquired guard Vít Krejčí (veet kray-chee) from the Oklahoma City Thunder, in exchange for Maurice Harkless and draft considerations.

Krejčí appeared in 30 games (eight starts) with the Thunder during the 2021-22 season, averaging 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 23.0 minutes (.407 FG%, .327 3FG%, .864 FT%). He put in 10-or-more points on seven separate occasions last season and notched a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double on March 23 in a win over the Orlando Magic. Krejčí saw action in 14 games (seven starts) with the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, netting 6.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 21.1 minutes (.484 FG%, .447 3FG%). His draft rights were traded to Oklahoma City after being selected by the Washington Wizards with the 37th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The 6-8 guard appeared in 37 games (four starts) during the 2019-20 season with Casademont Zaragoza in the Spanish ACB, Basketball Champions League and Spanish Cup, notching 3.2 points and 1.2 rebounds in 9.2 minutes of action. He was named to the 2020 ACB All-Young Players Team.

Harkless was acquired by the Hawks on July 6, 2022, along with Justin Holiday and a future first round pick from the Sacramento Kings, in exchange for Kevin Huerter.