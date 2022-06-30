Brooklyn Nets Acquire Royce O’Neale

BROOKLYN (June 30, 2022) – The Brooklyn Nets have acquired forward Royce O’Neale from the Utah Jazz in exchange for a 2023 first round draft pick (the least favorable of the Brooklyn/Houston first round pick swap and Philadelphia’s first round pick that was previously acquired by Brooklyn).

“We are excited to welcome Royce and his family to Brooklyn,” said Nets General Manager Sean Marks. “He is a versatile wing defender and floor spacer whose tenacious style of play fits the fabric of the team we are building.”

O’Neale (6’6”, 215) appeared in 370 games (230 starts) across five seasons (2017-22) with Utah, recording averages of 6.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 25.7 minutes per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field, 38.1 percent from 3-point range and 79.6 percent from the free-throw line. The 29-year-old appeared in and started 77 games for Utah during the 2021-22 season, averaging a career-high 7.4 points on 45.7 percent shooting from the field, 38.9 percent shooting from 3-point range and 80.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line with 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.2 minutes per contest. O’Neale has also seen action in 40 career playoff games (29 starts) over five postseason appearances with the Jazz, registering averages of 8.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 30.9 minutes per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field, 39.9 percent from 3-point range and 69.8 percent from the free-throw line. Prior to signing with Utah, the Killeen, Texas, native played one season (2016-17) for Gran Canaria in Spain’s ACB and one season (2015-16) for MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg of the German Bundesliga after going undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft. He previously played two collegiate seasons (2013-15) at Baylor and two collegiate seasons (2011-13) at University of Denver.