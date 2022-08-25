Lakers trade for veteran guard Patrick Beverley

The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired veteran guard Patrick Beverley in a trade with the Utah Jazz, the teams officially announced on Thursday.

Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson are headed to Utah in exchange for Beverley.

“We are thrilled to add Patrick Beverley’s toughness and competitive spirit to our team.” – Rob Pelinkahttps://t.co/RkgGqsDp7H — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 25, 2022

Beverley was viewed as a key contributor to the Minnesota Timberwolves’ return to the playoffs last season, starting 54 games and averaging 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 34.3% on 3-pointers. Included as part of the five-player, five-pick package for Rudy Gobert in July, Beverley will pass through Utah without suiting up for the Jazz. Barring any further moves by the Lakers, Beverley would be in the backcourt mix alongside Russell Westbrook, with whom he shares a contentious history.

Woke up a Laker!!! 💜💛🙏🏾 Its On!!! — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) August 25, 2022

Horton-Tucker plateaued in his third season with L.A., despite playing a larger role (25.2 mpg vs. 20.1 in 2020-21). Johnson, originally drafted No. 8 overall by Detroit in 2015, latched on with the Lakers following a few 10-day contracts, ultimately averaging 6.7 ppg and 3.2 rpg in 22.8 mpg in 48 games (27 starts).

ESPN and The Athletic first reported the news on Wednesday.

