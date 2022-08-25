Top Stories

Lakers trade for veteran guard Patrick Beverley

The Jazz add Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson in exchange for the playoff-tested point guard.

From NBA.com News Services

Patrick Beverley is on the move for the 2nd time this summer.

The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired veteran guard Patrick Beverley in a trade with the Utah Jazz, the teams officially announced on Thursday.

Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson are headed to Utah in exchange for Beverley.

Beverley was viewed as a key contributor to the Minnesota Timberwolves’ return to the playoffs last season, starting 54 games and averaging 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 34.3% on 3-pointers. Included as part of the five-player, five-pick package for Rudy Gobert in July, Beverley will pass through Utah without suiting up for the Jazz. Barring any further moves by the Lakers, Beverley would be in the backcourt mix alongside Russell Westbrook, with whom he shares a contentious history.

Horton-Tucker plateaued in his third season with L.A., despite playing a larger role (25.2 mpg vs. 20.1 in 2020-21). Johnson, originally drafted No. 8 overall by Detroit in 2015, latched on with the Lakers following a few 10-day contracts, ultimately averaging 6.7 ppg and 3.2 rpg in 22.8 mpg in 48 games (27 starts).

ESPN and The Athletic first reported the news on Wednesday.

 

