Lakers unveil Classic Edition uniform for 2022-23 season

In honor of their 75th season, the Los Angeles Lakers have unveiled a Classic Edition jersey that recreates the team’s first-ever home uniform in a nod to the franchise’s journey from the Midwest to the West.

The uniform features the Minneapolis Lakers ‘50s era blue and gold colorway, with “Lakers” spelled out in the original Minneapolis typography. Stitched numbers are featured on the front and back of the jersey in Minneapolis’ ’50s era blue and Nike’s logo from the ’70s and ’80s is back in a modern way.

Featured on the left shoulder is the logo for bibigo, the Official Jersey Patch Partner of the Lakers. Featured on the lower left part of the jersey is Nike’s Classic Edition jock tag and each side of the shorts has the quintessential cutout.

Further information on the uniforms can be found here.