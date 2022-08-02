New Uniforms: 2022-23

Warriors unveil new Statement Edition uniforms for 2022-23

Golden State is honoring its past in making changes to its Statement Edition uniform for the upcoming season.

From NBA.com News Services

The Golden State Warriors will have a new look in their uniform arsenal as they begin defense of their 2021-22 NBA championship.

The Warriors revealed their new Statement Edition look for next season, which will feature “Golden State” across the chest. That will mark the first time the phrase is prominently displayed across the team’s jersey since 1975.

Further information on the uniforms can be found here.

