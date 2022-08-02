Warriors unveil new Statement Edition uniforms for 2022-23

The Golden State Warriors will have a new look in their uniform arsenal as they begin defense of their 2021-22 NBA championship.

The Warriors revealed their new Statement Edition look for next season, which will feature “Golden State” across the chest. That will mark the first time the phrase is prominently displayed across the team’s jersey since 1975.

Further information on the uniforms can be found here.

The Bay's team stays reppin'@Rakuten || Statement Edition pic.twitter.com/1loEmL0Vua — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 2, 2022