Spurs unveil new Statement Edition uniform for 2022-23

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs today unveiled their Nike NBA Statement Edition uniform featuring the team’s iconic silver and black color palette and the recently introduced Texas and SATX secondary logos. The Spurs will don the Statement Edition uniforms for select games at home and on the road in upcoming seasons. The uniform also features branding from recently announced jersey patch partner Self Financial, a credit building financial technology company. Home and heritage intertwined. A closer look at the details of our new Statement Edition uniforms 🏠🖤 MORE: https://t.co/GTRnrG30OX pic.twitter.com/xBVCH1d98g — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 25, 2022

“Our new Statement Edition uniform embodies the evolution of our team’s roots while celebrating fans across the entire region,” said Becky Kimbro, VP of Brand Engagement for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “Through the intricate serape pattern, we’re blending our 50-year legacy with our vibrant culture that we celebrate on and off the court.”

Uniform Story Down its sides, the uniform features modern patterns inspired from traditional Mexican serapes and saddle blankets. The Spurs new “SATX” wordmark is stitched across the jersey chest with the iconic Jordan Brand Jumpman logo on the right shoulder and the Self patch on the left. On the jersey’s back center is the NBA logo embellishment. The front right cuff of the uniform shorts highlights the Texas-shaped secondary logo.

The Spurs will wear five uniforms for the 2022-23 NBA season, including the White Association, Black Icon, the recently unveiled Classic Edition and today’s Statement Edition. The Spurs will unveil a new City Edition Uniform later this year, which will be the fifth and final uniform for the upcoming season.

Official retail product will be available this fall at Spurs Fan Shops and online at spursfanshop.com as the team heads into their golden anniversary season. The complete collection will feature T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, jackets, jerseys, caps and more.