Bucks unveil new 'Fear the Deer'-themed Statement Edition uniforms

The new look for 2022-23 features cream-colored antlers running up the sides of the uniform, which is meant to give the appearance of a charging buck.

Official release

Milwaukee has sported a ‘Fear the Deer’-themed uniform since the 2015 season.

The Milwaukee Bucks have unveiled refreshed “Fear The Deer” Statement Edition uniforms for the 2022-23 season.

The new uniform set is the third edition of the Bucks “Fear The Deer” series that first launched in 2015 and continues with the hallmark features of a black base color and aggressive design elements. The new kit features cream antlers running up the sides of the jersey and shorts, giving the appearance of a buck with its head down charging toward an opponent. It also features subtle trim along the neck and arms in the Bucks colors of green, blue and cream, along with “Fear The Deer” on the shorts and the iconic Jordan Brand logo near the top of the jersey.

The updated “Fear The Deer” Statement Edition uniforms will join the Bucks rotation of their Association (white) and Icon (green) uniforms to be worn during the 2022-23 season. The team will also wear a new Classic Edition and City Edition uniform this season, which will both be unveiled later this year.

The Bucks Statement Edition retail collection will be revealed and available at the Bucks Pro Shop and at shop.bucks.com prior to the start of the 2022-23 season. For more information on the Bucks Statement Edition uniforms, visit www.bucks.com/statement.

