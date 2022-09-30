Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder agree on 8-player trade

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced they have traded Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss, and David Nwaba to Oklahoma City in exchange for Derrick Favors, Maurice Harkless, Ty Jerome, Théo Maledon, a 2026 second round pick and cash considerations.

Favors (6-10, 265) was originally the third overall pick by the Nets in the 2010 NBA Draft. In 12 seasons, he has appeared in 790 games with 503 starts, while averaging 10.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.19 blocks in 24.3 minutes per game. Over the past two seasons, Favors joined JaVale McGee as the only players with at least 85 games played to have averaged at least 5.0 ppg and 5.0 rpg in fewer than 16.0 mpg.

Harkless (6-9, 220) was originally the 15th overall pick by Philadelphia in the 2012 NBA Draft and was recently acquired by the Thunder from Atlanta. In 10 seasons, he has appeared in 621 with 371 starts, while averaging 6.9 ppg and 3.5 rpg in 22.6 mpg. Harkless played at least 24 minutes (rounded) 29 times over the past two seasons, while averaging 9.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.41 spg and 0.90 bpg in those games.

Jerome (6-5, 195) was originally the 24th overall pick by Philadelphia in the 2019 NBA Draft. In three seasons, he has appeared in 112 games with five starts, while averaging 7.1 ppg, 2.4 apg and 1.9 rpg in 17.1 mpg. Over the past two seasons, Jerome joined Lou Williams as the only players with at least 70 games played to have averaged at least 8.0 ppg and 2.0 apg in fewer than 20.0 mpg.

Maledon (6-5, 190) was the 34th overall pick by Philadelphia in the 2020 NBA Draft. In two seasons with the Thunder, the 21-year-old French native has appeared in 116 games with 56 starts, while averaging 8.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg and 2.9 apg in 23.2 mpg. Maledon played at least 20 minutes 21 times last season while averaging 12.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.00 spg, and 1.5 3-pointers made in those games.