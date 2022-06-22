Pistons reportedly trade Jerami Grant to Trail Blazers

The Detroit Pistons have traded forward Jerami Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers for a 2025 first-round pick (via Milwaukee) and other Draft assets, per multiple reports.

Portland receives:

• Jerami Grant

• 2022 second-round pick swap (No. 46)

Detroit receives:

• 2022 second-round pick swap (No. 36)

• 2025 first-round pick (via Milwaukee)

• 2025 second-round pick

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Portland will also send “the most favorable 2026 second-round pick between Portland and New Orleans” to Detroit.

Additionally, the 2025 first-round pick acquired by Detroit is top-four protected.

Detroit has traded Jerami Grant to Portland for 2025 first-round pick via Milwaukee, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2022

The 2025 first-round pick via Milwaukee is protected Nos. 1-4, sources said. Detroit sends Grant into a $21M trade exception, and Pistons now have $43 million in salary cap space for free agency. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2022

Grant’s salary — nearly $21 million for next season — is virtually the exact amount as the trade exception that Portland created in February when it traded C.J. McCollum to New Orleans.

It also gives Portland a big boost after a disappointing season, one where perennial All-Star Damian Lillard missed much of the year while injured. He and Grant were teammates on the U.S. Olympic team that won gold at the Tokyo Games last summer.

The most significant payoff for Detroit by making the move is cap space. The Pistons now have somewhere around $44 million in space available this summer, with free agency set to start in about a week.