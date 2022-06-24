Warriors Acquire Draft Rights To Ryan Rollins From Atlanta Hawks

The Golden State Warriors have acquired the draft rights to Ryan Rollins, the 44th overall selection in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft, from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Tyrese Martin (the 51st overall selection) and cash considerations, the team announced today.

Rollins, 19, spent two seasons at the University of Toledo, tallying averages of 16.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.44 steals in 31.5 minutes over 64 games (all starts). Rollins was named 2021-22 All-MAC First Team as a sophomore, ranking fourth in the conference in scoring (18.9 points per game) and steals (1.74 steals per game) to go along with 6.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 32.7 minutes over 34 games. As a freshman, Rollins was named 2020-21 MAC Freshman of the Year with averages of 13.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The Detroit native became just the fourth Toledo player to score at least 1,000 points in his first two seasons.