Celtics Acquire Brogdon

BOSTON, MA - The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired guard Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for center Daniel Theis, guard/forward Aaron Nesmith, forwards Malik Fitts and Juwan Morgan, guard Nik Stauskas and a 2023 first round draft choice.

“We would like to welcome Malcolm and his family to the Celtics,” said Celtics President of Basketball Operations, Brad Stevens. “We are very excited about what Malcolm brings both on and off the court. His resume speaks for itself. He is the kind of playmaker, shooter, and impact defender that we need in our continued pursuit of Banner 18.”

Brogdon, a 6’5” guard, led the Pacers in scoring last season with 19.1 points, along with 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 33.5 minutes per game. The former Virginia Cavalier joins the Celtics after spending the previous three seasons in Indiana where he averaged 18.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists while shooting 35.2 percent from three over 146 games. Brogdon is one of four active players in the NBA to have recorded 5,000 or more points, 1,500 or more assists, and 500 or more three-pointers in fewer than 350 games. The Atlanta, GA native spent the first three seasons of his career in Milwaukee where he was honored as the NBA’s Rookie of the Year during the 2016-17 season. In his final season in Milwaukee, he became just the eighth player in NBA history to achieve a 50-40-90 season (shooting better than 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from three and 90 percent from the free throw line) when he shot 50.5/42.6/92.8. A member of the NBPA Executive Committee as a Vice President, Brogdon was honored by the PBWA with the 2019-20 J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship award for his commitment to education, gender, and health equality as well as his support for criminal justice and voting reform through the Brogdon Family Foundation.

Brogdon will wear #13 with the Celtics.