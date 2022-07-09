Celtics Re-Sign Kornet

BOSTON, MA - The Boston Celtics today announced that they have re-signed forward/center Luke Kornet. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are thrilled that Luke chose to come back,” said Celtics President of Basketball Operations, Brad Stevens. “Luke is a skilled big who can play off the roll or pop and is a good rim protector on defense. On top of that, he’s always added value as the consummate pro who puts team above self.”

Kornet, a 7’2” center/forward, appeared in 12 games for the Celtics during the 2021-22 season, averaging 2.2 points and 2.1 rebounds in 7.1 minutes per game while shooting 57.1 percent from the field. He also made appearances for the Cavaliers and the Bucks where he totaled four points and four rebounds over 18 minutes in three contests. Kornet re-joined the Celtics on February 11, 2022 for the remainder of the season after his stops in Cleveland and Milwaukee. He also appeared in 21 games for the Maine Celtics during the 2021-22 season averaging 13.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 2.3 blocks in 27.3 minutes per game.