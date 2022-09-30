Report: Veteran free agent Blake Griffin joins Celtics on 1-year deal

The Celtics have agreed to a one-year contract with veteran free agent Blake Griffin, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday.

Griffin, 33, averaged 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds last season with the Nets, his second in Brooklyn.

A six-time All-Star, Griffin boasts averages of 19.8 points and 8.2 rebounds in 724 career games with the Clippers, Pistons and Nets.

He joins a Celtics squad seeking a return trip to the Finals after last season’s loss to Golden State.