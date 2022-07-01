2022 Free Agency

Reports: Mitchell Robinson, Knicks reach agreement on 4-year deal

Mitchell Robinson has become 1 of the NBA's top shot-blocking big men so far in the NBA.

Center Mitchell Robinson and the Knicks have reportedly agreed to a four-year, $60 million deal that will keep the big man in New York, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

Robinson has steadily improved since being drafted by New York with the 36th pick in the 2018 draft. Last season, he averaged 8.5 ppg, 8.6 rpg and 1.8 bpg.

The Knicks’ move to keep Robinson comes a day after they reportedly reached an agreement with Jalen Brunson on a four-year deal. Brunson was one of the biggest names in the summer’s free-agent class and his addition to New York’s roster — plus the return of Robinson — give the Knicks some solid pieces to build around. The only other Knicks player in free agency this summer is swingman Ryan Arcidiacono, who appeared in just 10 games for New York.

After a 41-31 finish in 2020-21 under coach Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks fell back in 2021-22. Their 37-45 finish placed them 11th in the Eastern Conference.

Budding frontcourt star RJ Barrett took a good leap in his third season and Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley played well down the stretch of their second. The Knicks hope that will carry over into next season after they get over the disappointment of their past season.

