Reports: Mitchell Robinson, Knicks reach agreement on 4-year deal

Center Mitchell Robinson and the Knicks have reportedly agreed to a four-year, $60 million deal that will keep the big man in New York, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

Robinson has steadily improved since being drafted by New York with the 36th pick in the 2018 draft. Last season, he averaged 8.5 ppg, 8.6 rpg and 1.8 bpg.

Free agent center Mitchell Robinson has agreed on a new four-year, $60 million contract to stay with the New York Knicks, his agents Thad Foucher and Joe Smith of @Wassbasketball tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/dnKtVQmln9 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

Mitchell Robinson is re-signing with the Knicks, a source confirms. ESPN reported it's a four-year, $60 million deal. — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) July 1, 2022

The Knicks’ move to keep Robinson comes a day after they reportedly reached an agreement with Jalen Brunson on a four-year deal. Brunson was one of the biggest names in the summer’s free-agent class and his addition to New York’s roster — plus the return of Robinson — give the Knicks some solid pieces to build around. The only other Knicks player in free agency this summer is swingman Ryan Arcidiacono, who appeared in just 10 games for New York.

After a 41-31 finish in 2020-21 under coach Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks fell back in 2021-22. Their 37-45 finish placed them 11th in the Eastern Conference.

Budding frontcourt star RJ Barrett took a good leap in his third season and Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley played well down the stretch of their second. The Knicks hope that will carry over into next season after they get over the disappointment of their past season.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.