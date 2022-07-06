Brooklyn Nets Re-sign Kessler Edwards

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have re-signed forward Kessler Edwards to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Edwards appeared in 48 games (23 starts) in his rookie season with the Nets, registering averages of 5.9 points on 41.2 percent shooting from the field, 35.3 percent shooting from 3-point range and 84.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line and 3.6 rebounds in 20.6 minutes per game. He also saw action in two playoff games in Brooklyn’s first round series versus Boston. In addition to his NBA experience, Edwards appeared in and started seven games for Brooklyn’s NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, during the NBA G League Showcase Cup, posting averages of 15.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.6 blocks in 34.0 minutes per contest. The 21-year-old was originally selected with the 44th pick in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft by Brooklyn and signed a two-way contract with the team on Aug. 16, 2021, before signing a standard NBA contract with the Nets on April 10, 2022. The Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., native’s 23 starts marked the most starts for a rookie selected 44th or lower in Nets history.

Prior to joining the Nets, Edwards played three collegiate seasons (2018-21) at Pepperdine, where he was an All-WCC First Team selection as a junior, an All-WCC Second Team selection as a sophomore and named to the WCC All-Freshman team after his first season.

Edwards will compete for Brooklyn’s NBA 2K23 Summer League team in Las Vegas.