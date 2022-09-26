Top Stories

Bucks, Jordan Nwora reach 2-year extension

The 24-year-old forward played 62 games with Milwaukee last season.

The Associated Press

Selected No. 45 in the 2020 NBA Draft, Jordan Nwora has agreed to an extension with Milwaukee.

Bucks general manager Jon Horst said Sunday that “Jordan’s going to be with us” and that the team was working out the final details of a deal with the restricted free agent. The signing was made official Monday.

Nwora, 24, played 62 games last season and made 13 starts. He averaged 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1 assist and 19.1 minutes. He shot 40.3% from the floor and 34.8% from 3-point range.

The Bucks selected Nwora out of Louisville with the 45th overall pick in the 2020 draft. The 6-foot-8 forward has made 15 starts and played 92 games in his two seasons.

