Offseason Power Rankings: Celtics, Bucks keep top spots in Eastern Conference

It’s Aug. 1 and in some ways, the offseason seems done. There are still a handful of notable free agents unsigned and about 20 available roster spots, but there hasn’t been much movement on that front since the Phoenix Suns matched the Deandre Ayton offer sheet two weeks ago.

Of course, this league never really allows us to step away. Just as free agency was tipping off, Kevin Durant reportedly requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. A month later and we’re still waiting for Brooklyn to find the right deal. Maybe that doesn’t happen before the start of the season … and maybe it happens tomorrow.

With Donovan Mitchell also on the market and with Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving in not-so-comfortable positions with their current teams — and with a few other tradable vets being discussed — there’s plenty of potential for a major shake-up between now and when training camps open Sept. 26.

Still, given how quiet things have become, it’s a good time for some offseason Power Rankings. As we run down the Eastern Conference, we have to start with the defending conference champs, who made one of the most significant additions of the offseason.

For these offseason rankings, we’re looking at each conference separately and we’ll have Western Conference rankings next Monday. All stats refer to the 2021-22 regular season unless otherwise noted.

