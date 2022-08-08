Offseason Power Rankings: Warriors, Suns lead wide-open Western Conference

Last season was the Western Conference’s worst in the last 13 years.

It still had a better record than the East for the 13th straight time (and the 22nd time in the last 23 seasons), but it was by the narrowest of margins. The West was 226-224 in interconference games.

Still, the West has the defending champs (Golden State), the team that won eight more regular-season games than any other last season (Phoenix), and the only team that has seen improvement, both in regard to winning percentage and point differential per 100 possessions, in each of the last four years (Memphis). And the list of title contenders doesn’t stop there.

The Denver Nuggets have the two-time reigning Kia MVP and are getting his two most talented teammates back from injury. The LA Clippers might be the deepest team in the league and will see the return of a two-time Finals MVP.

The New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers probably aren’t title contenders, but they’re also getting their stars back. The Minnesota Timberwolves traded for a three-time Kia Defensive Player of the Year and the Los Angeles Lakers still have LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, having finished in the top six in MVP voting in his second, third and fourth seasons, is still just 23 years old.

The West is deep, and a good team (or two, or three) is probably going to miss the playoffs. Here’s a look at how the conference stands with seven weeks go go before training camps open.

For these offseason rankings, we’re looking at each conference separately, with an Eastern Conference rundown having come last week. All stats refer to the 2021-22 regular season unless otherwise noted.

Previous Power Rankings

April 4: Suns, Bucks hold top spots before final week

Suns, Bucks hold top spots before final week This time last year: Offseason Power Rankings: Suns, Lakers emerge in West — Multiple Western Conference stars were dealing with serious injuries. The Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook and added a bunch of over-30 free agents. Three former guards – Chauncey Billups, Willie Green and Jason Kidd – were hired by the Blazers, Pelicans and Mavs. The Grizzlies and Pelicans swapped starting centers, the Spurs parted ways with their vets, and Herb Jones went 35th in the Draft.

Pace: Possessions per 48 minutes (League Rank)

OffRtg: Points scored per 100 possessions (League Rank)

DefRtg: Points allowed per 100 possessions (League Rank)

NetRtg: Point differential per 100 possessions (League Rank)

The league averaged 98.8 possessions (per team) per 48 minutes and 111.4 points scored per 100 possessions last season.

NBA.com’s Power Rankings, released every Monday during the season, are just one man’s opinion. If you have an issue with the rankings, or have a question or comment for John Schuhmann, send him an e-mail or contact him via Twitter.