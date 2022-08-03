Bucks add DeMarre Carroll to coaching staff

MILWAUKEE (Aug. 2, 2022) – The Milwaukee Bucks have made the following updates to Mike Budenholzer’s coaching staff:

DeMarre Carroll, an 11-year NBA veteran who appeared in 578 career games with Memphis, Houston, Denver, Utah, Atlanta, Toronto, Brooklyn and San Antonio, has also joined Budenholzer’s staff as an assistant coach. A former first round pick out of Missouri, Carroll most recently played with the Spurs and Rockets during the 2019-20 season. The Birmingham, Alabama native played under Budenholzer in Atlanta for two seasons from 2013-15, including the 2014-15 season when the Hawks won 60 games and advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Charles Lee, who has served as an assistant coach with the Bucks the past four seasons, has been promoted to associate head coach. The 2022-23 season will mark Lee’s ninth on Budenholzer’s staff after he joined the Atlanta Hawks as an assistant coach in 2014. In addition to winning the 2021 NBA Championship with the Bucks, Lee has made the playoffs in seven of his eight seasons with Budenholzer in Atlanta and Milwaukee, including three Eastern Conference Finals appearances.

A native of Gaithersburg, Maryland, Lee got his start in coaching at his alma mater, Bucknell, where he served as an assistant coach for two seasons. As a player with the Bison, Lee was the 2006 Patriot League Player of the Year and won two Patriot League championships. After his playing career at Bucknell, Lee played professionally in Israel, Belgium and Germany.

Vince Legarza, who most recently served as an assistant coach with the Utah Jazz the past four seasons, has been hired as an assistant coach. Prior to his stint in Utah, he spent three seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves in their Player Development department. Legarza got his start in the NBA with the Hawks where he served two seasons in the team’s Basketball Operations and Player Development departments. The San Francisco native is a graduate of Miami University (OH) where he spent five seasons playing on the men’s basketball team, including three years as a captain.

Blaine Mueller, who is entering his fifth season with the Bucks, has been promoted to assistant coach. Mueller, a Watertown, Wisconsin native and University of Wisconsin graduate, spent the last three seasons as the Bucks head video coordinator. He started with the Bucks in 2018 as a video and player development assistant before being promoted to head video coordinator prior to the 2019-20 season. Before joining the Bucks, Mueller spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Lindenwood University.

Sidney Dobner has been promoted to head video coordinator. Dobner is entering her fifth season with the Bucks organization, serving most recently as assistant video coordinator last season. After a collegiate and professional playing career, the Newbury Park, California native got her start with the Wisconsin Herd in 2018 as a video assistant/coaching associate before joining the Bucks Basketball Operations department for the 2019-20 season and then transitioning to a video and player development assistant for the 2020-21 season.