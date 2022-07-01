Report: Grizzlies' Ja Morant to sign 5-year rookie maximum extension

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has agreed to a five-year, $193 million designated rookie maximum extension, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA’s Most Improved Player in his third season and who also finished seventh in voting for league MVP.

The deal is worth at least $193 million and potentially up to $231 million. It’s the largest contract the Grizzlies have ever handed out, topping the max contract of $153 million Mike Conley received in 2016.

The 22-year-old guard climbed to NBA superstardom last season, proving to be one of the most electrifying players in the league. Morant averaged 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists in 2021-22 while leading the Grizzlies to the second-best record in the Western Conference.

General manager Zach Kleiman made clear the Grizzlies would be keeping Morant while trying to avoid violating NBA rules and the CBA a couple of days after Memphis lost the Western Conference semifinals to the eventual NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 draft is coming off his best season yet. The 2020 Rookie of the Year became an All-Star starter this season and also finished on the All-NBA’s second team, making him eligible for a maximum contract extension this offseason.

