Celtics Re-Sign Hauser

BOSTON, MA - The Boston Celtics today announced that they have re-signed forward Sam Hauser. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are very excited that Sam chose to continue his journey with us,” said Celtics President of Basketball Operations, Brad Stevens. “He has a chance to make a real impact with his size, feel, and shooting - both stationary and on the move. He’s hard-working, unselfish, and competitive - a great combination for a young player.”

Hauser, a 6’8” forward, appeared in 26 games for the Celtics during the 2021-22 season when he averaged 2.5 points and 1.1 rebounds in 6.1 minutes per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 43.2 percent from three. Hauser began his rookie campaign with the Celtics as a two-way player, appearing in a total of 23 games for the Maine Celtics where he averaged 18.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 34.3 minutes per game, while shooting 41.9 percent from three. The Green Bay, Wisconsin native had his two-way contract converted to a standard NBA contract on February 11, 2022, becoming the first Celtic two-way player to have his contract converted to a standard NBA contract during his rookie season.