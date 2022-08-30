Report: Markieff Morris, Nets agree to deal

The Brooklyn Nets have continued rounding out their frontcourt for the 2022-23 season, agreeing to a one-year deal with Markieff Morris, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Last season, Morris appeared in just 17 games for the Miami Heat, averaging 7.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, while shooting 47.4% overall and 33.3% on 3-pointers.

He was a key rotation player for the Los Angeles Lakers in their run to the 2019-20 championship and has appeared in 50 playoff games in his career.

An addition who brings production and leadership as an 11-year NBA veteran. Morris was part of the 2020 Lakers championship team and now is set to join Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons in Brooklyn. He is expected to undergo a physical with the team this week. https://t.co/GFsTrke9yD — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 30, 2022

In Brooklyn, Morris joins a frontcourt that includes All-Star and former Kia MVP Kevin Durant, who recently agreed to move forward with the Nets after requesting a trade in the offseason. Aside from Durant, the Nets have Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton, T.J. Warren and Royce O’Neale — all of whom are expected to see significant playing time in 2022-23.

Morris missed four months last season because of a whiplash injury he suffered in a scuffle with Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic. The scuffle came late in that Nov. 8 game, shortly after the Heat ire was raised when no call was made after they thought Jokic fouled Miami center Bam Adebayo. Morris stopped play a few seconds later by intentionally crashing into Jokic from the side, a foul that referees called a flagrant.

Jokic then blindsided Morris with a hard shove from behind. Heat players were livid at what they perceived to be a cheap shot from Jokic, who conceded afterward that it was “a stupid play.”

Jokic was suspended one game for the shove. Morris — who was signed by Miami this past offseason to a one-year, $2.6 million deal — was fined $50,000 for his role in the incident.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.