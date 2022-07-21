Austin Rivers agrees to 1-year deal with Timberwolves

Veteran free agent guard Austin Rivers has agreed to a one-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, in news first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Rivers, who played 67 games for the Denver Nuggets last season, averaged 6.0 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 34.2% from 3-point range. He will provide Minnesota with solid perimeter defense. Rivers will join Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell and Jaylen Nowell in the backcourt next season.

The veteran guard could be the ideal replacement for Patrick Beverley, who was traded to Utah as part of the Rudy Gobert blockbuster.

New Minnesota president of basketball operations Tim Connelly signed Rivers in consecutive seasons as the Nuggets’ president and now has landed him on a deal with the Timberwolves.

Rivers has played for the New Orleans Pelicans, LA Clippers, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, New York Knicks and Nuggets in 10 NBA seasons.