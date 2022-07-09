John Wall agrees to 2-year contract with Clippers

After reaching a buyout agreement with the Houston Rockets on June 28th, free agent John Wall signed with the LA Clippers on a 2-year, $13.2 million deal, as previously indicated by his agency, Klutch Sports Group.

Wall posted photos on his social media accounts of him signing his contract and receiving congratulations from owner Steve Ballmer in Las Vegas, where the Clippers have a team in the NBA Summer League.

“John is one of the great downhill drivers and shot creators of his era,” said Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations. “He will add depth to our backcourt with his initiating, passing and point-of-attack defense.”

Wall will receive roughly $41 million from Houston after the buyout, per multiple reports. He was scheduled to make $47.4 million this coming season, his last in what was a four-year contract.

A five-time All-Star, Wall played 40 games for Houston in 2020-21, averaging 20.6 points and 6.8 rebounds after sitting out all of the previous season due to heel surgery and a torn Achilles tendon. The veteran showcased a return to form, but the Rockets turned their focus toward developing young guards Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. in 2021-22, which led to Wall sitting the entirety of the season.

Wall took to Twitter to thank Houston Rockets fans for their support.

Even though my time in Houston was brief, I just wanna thank the Fertitta family, the entire @HoustonRockets front office, my teammates & most of all the fans for embracing me while I was there. — John Wall (@JohnWall) June 30, 2022

Despite not playing in any games last season, the 31-year-old spent plenty of time practicing with the Rockets and attending games when he wasn’t working out on his own in Miami.

Wall originally joined Houston in December of 2020 in a trade that involved former Rockets guard Russell Westbrook. The Wizards sent Wall and a 2023 first-round pick to Houston for the former Kia MVP.

Wall has a lengthy injury and surgical history. He underwent surgeries on both knees in 2016, had his 2018-19 season end prematurely because of surgery for bone spurs in his left heel, then a tear of his left Achilles tendon necessitated another operation in 2019 and a yearlong recovery plan.

He has not appeared in an NBA game since April 23, 2021.

Over 613 career games, Wall is averaging 19.1 points and 9.1 assists.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.