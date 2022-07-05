SUNS SIGN DAMION LEE

PHOENIX -The Phoenix Suns today announced the team has signed free agent guard Damion Lee.

Lee (6-5, 210 pounds) played the last four seasons with the Golden State Warriors, winning an NBA Championship with the team last month. He appeared in 63 games for the Warriors this past regular season, averaging 7.4 points on 44.1% from the field and 88.0% from the free throw line plus 3.2 rebounds in 19.9 minutes. The 29-year-old also played in 16 postseason games during Golden State’s playoff run.

A five-year NBA veteran, Lee holds career averages of 8.2 points and 3.5 rebounds in 216 games with the Warriors and the Atlanta Hawks. His career free throw percentage of 86.8% ranks 19th among all active NBA players (min. 250 career free throws made). Lee posted career highs in 2019-20 by averaging 12.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists with Golden State.

Lee made his NBA debut with Atlanta in 2018 and began playing professionally with the Maine Red Claws of the NBA G League in the 2016-17 season. He has appeared in 78 career NBA G League games with the Red Claws and the Santa Cruz Warriors, averaging 17.6 points. A native of Baltimore, Maryland, Lee began his collegiate career at Drexel University before playing his final season at the University of Louisville where he was an All-ACC Second Team selection.