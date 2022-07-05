SUNS SIGN JOSH OKOGIE

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Suns today announced the team has signed free agent guard Josh Okogie.

Okogie (6-4, 213 pounds) played his first four NBA seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, averaging 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 244 games, including 123 starts. The 23-year-old has 60 career games scoring in double figures and 57 careers games with multiple steals. He played for Team World at the NBA Rising Stars game as part of NBA All-Star both in 2019 in Charlotte and in 2020 in Chicago.

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Okogie is a member of the Nigerian men’s national team. He played for the D’Tigers at both the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China. Okogie led Nigeria by averaging 12.6 points, 4.4 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.2 blocks at the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Okogie entered the NBA as the 20th overall pick by the Timberwolves in the 2018 NBA Draft. He played two collegiate seasons at Georgia Tech, earning All-ACC Third Team honors as a sophomore in 2018 and selection to the ACC All-Freshman Team in 2017. Okogie attended high school in Snellville, Georgia and played on the national AAU circuit with Team CP3.