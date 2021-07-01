While COVID protocols and immigration hurdles kept Deck from joining the team fully until the final 10 games of the season, he was ready to hit the ground running thanks to the support of the organization and his teammates. Even after the season ended, Deck stayed in Oklahoma City to continue working out at the Thunder ION and to maintain connections with his coaches and the support staff, along with the diverse group of players on the roster.



“It is a joy that there are so many countries on this team and to be able to gather so many players is very nice,” Deck said through a translator, Eleno Ornelas, who is the Thunder’s Spanish radio broadcaster. “This isn't a common occurrence. I try to enjoy the experience and learn something.”



As Deck and Dort both represent their home countries in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, both will be sharing locker rooms with a homogenous group of fellow countrymen. When they re-join the Thunder in the fall, they’ll be back with a different brand of brotherhood – one that leaned on one another to navigate a strange season, learned from one another in the brief moments they could and delighted in each other’s unique backgrounds. In one shortened season, these players from all corners of the Earth embraced the Thunder way.



“We have a lot of guys from a lot of different places around the world that's the great thing about teams is it widens your perspective and it gets you around people with a lot of different backgrounds and a lot of different perspectives and from different cultures,” said Daigneault. ‘It really widens your lens, and that's one of the great things about uniting around the game.”