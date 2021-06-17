The Bonds of Thunder Brotherhood

What made the Thunder’s internal connection even more impressive considering how their interactions were limited was the lack of continuity. Out of the 22 players who hit the court for the Thunder in the 2020-21 season, only six were on the roster in the previous season. After mid-March, every Thunder player had joined the organization in the summer of 2019 or later. Despite that, the team exhibited the type of cultural values that have existed in Oklahoma City since 2008, a sign that those Thunder principles of gratitude and brotherhood have staying power.



“We were extremely fortunate to play basketball this year,” said Thunder General Manager and Executive Vice President Sam Presti. “We're not trying to be all things to all people, but there are going to be people that really thrive in this environment and enjoy it, and those are also the people that really help make it what it is.”



On those masked flights, Thunder players joked, laughed and played games together – getting to know each other in the minimized opportunities they could. When possible, they tried to watch basketball games, share meals and play video games together. When they finally got that precious time on the floor in practices and shootarounds, they got after each other with fire and competitive spirit on the court. During games, they pulled one another aside to offer encouragement and advice. Thunder players made no excuses, even when a February snowstorm delayed the team’s arrival in Memphis to just a few hours before tip-off, walking into the arena after coming straight from the airport.



“The vibe around here, everyone is happy to get there and ready to work,” said rookie Théo Maledon. “Everyone is together and focused on giving their best and doing as much as possible.”