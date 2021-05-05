Poku’s Path

Before that assist, the last time Pokuševski had played was down in the G-League bubble in Orlando with the Oklahoma City Blue. It was there that the 19-year-old rookie was able to earn more playing time and be responsible for initiating the offense within the flow of a formal NBA structure. Pokuševski got full starters minutes and Thunder fans scrolled social media and watched livestreams to catch glimpses of his time on the floor.



His natural instincts and creativity were given a platform to mesh with technique and strategy. Drives to the paint, kickouts and extra passes started connecting with more consistency. The teenager’s verve and competitiveness were being channeled with increasing productiveness, with blocked shots and assists and attacks that got the Thunder’s offensive wheel turning. Upon returning, Pokuševski has carried that momentum forward and become an energy source for the Thunder’s offense to keep the ball moving and get the opposing defense in motion.



“He’s playing with a lot of force. He’s staying simple but he’s finding the open man,” said Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault.



Pokuševski was taught the game by his father Sasha, who helped him with the early fundamentals of his shooting and served as his first coach. Aleksej’s older brother, Onjegin, was an influence on the mental side of the game – staying calm and playing defense.



“(Sasha) was a great basketball player,” said Pokuševski. “My father was always there to push me more.”



“My dad was always opening the game with 2s and my brother with 3s,” Pokuševski added. “My midrange game is from my father and my 3-point shot is from my brother.”



Pokuševski’s parents are originally from Kosovo, but fled to Montenegro in the late 1990s when war broke out and bombs barreled into the region. Onjegin was born in Montenegro, but the family quickly moved again to Belgrade, Serbia and on December, 26, 2001, Aleksej’s came into the world, though it was an uncertain place to arrive.



Working in a bank for 10 hours a day for 20 years, Pokuševski’s parents did what they could to support the family in the midst of post-war fallout in the Balkans. The family hung in there together, supported Aleksej’s burgeoning basketball dreams and emerged on the other side intact.



“They don’t talk about it,” Pokuševski said. “It was hard time and after that it was much harder with house, money and everything else.”



“They were trying to make money every month to live,” he added. “It was tough, but we made it.”



The family moved again, about an hour and 15 minutes north up the famous Danube River to the city of Novi Sad, which is where Aleksej spent most of his childhood. As a youth, before he even became a teenager, Pokuševski’s skills were being forged by the older, bigger, rougher kids in his area.



“Guys from Serbia are tough mentally,” said Pokuševski. “There were times when I wasn’t the toughest guy. I was usually the youngest, so they were always trying to push me around bully me, so I had to step up.”



As he sprouted up towards what is now 7-feet tall, Pokuševski garnered the attention of European scouts. The Greek club Olympiacos came calling and suddenly, at age 13, he was whisked away to one of the largest cities in the world – Athens. For five years he was cared for by the coaches, the older players on the club and by his parents who eventually followed him to Greece all while becoming a professional as a teenager. He saw action for the Olympiacos first team on March 19, 2019.



“I had to listen and learn, and I have to do the same thing (in Oklahoma City),” said Pokuševski. “You have to listen to everyone. You have to have patience and just keep working every day.”