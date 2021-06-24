In many ways, the novelty of the season fit well into the circumstances that the former G League head coach was used to. From rule changes to fluctuating lineups, adaptability is a top requirement in any G League position.



During the early parts of the 2020-21 NBA season, the league’s COVID protocols restricted players to gather all in one room. This meant no in-person team film sessions on the road. Rather than setting up a virtual film session via Zoom, the organization sought out a solution for all of the players to be together to watch video during a road trip. The staff ran hundreds of yards of extension cords through the hallways and out of the doors of the hotel so that the team could watch film together in an outdoor space.



That sort of adaptability also meant navigating new additions to the roster throughout the season. Not only ensuring a smooth transition into the organization, but also providing a clean slate and open runway for new players to showcase what they’re able to bring to the table without any preconceived expectations forced upon them. In doing so, players were equipped with empowerment to take on the opportunity ahead of them.



Players such as wing Svi Mykhailiuk who was acquired by the Thunder midway through the season from Detroit, took full advantage of the opportunity. Known previously as a sharpshooter, the third-year player demonstrated his all-around game with an ability to not only attack the rim but soar above it. By the end of the season, Mykhailiuk logged 14 dunks with the Thunder after recording zero during his year-and-a-half stint with Detroit.



Other newcomers, such as big man Tony Bradley didn’t need to step onto the floor before experiencing the empowering environment in the organization.



“It was actually just surprising, like, when we chatted it up, [the staff] knew a lot about me as a player,” Bradley recalled. “It just brings confidence in me, so it was positive.”