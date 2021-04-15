Roby’s rock has always been his mother, Danielle, who during Roby’s childhood worked seven days a week for more than a decade. In order to help pay for all those drives and basketball trips, Danielle worked five days a week at a chiropractic office, then picked up an extra job cleaning houses on the weekends.



“She’s always been a hardworking person,” Roby said. “My mom’s been my biggest influence in my life. I wouldn’t be here without her.”



All that extra energy expended by mother and child paid off in the form of a college scholarship for Isaiah to the University of Nebraska, where he spent three years as a Cornhusker. In his junior season, Roby started all 35 games, averaging 11.8 points and 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. Afterward, he declared for the pros.



The moment when Roby’s name was called in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft must have been extra sweet given all the long nights in the car, the tired legs after a long day’s work and the pressure of a young kid having to turn himself into an entrepreneur at a young age. After all that, Roby was an honest to goodness professional basketball player.



Roby spent his rookie season with the Dallas’ Mavericks’ G-League affiliate, the Texas Legends. On January 23rd, the Legends came up to Oklahoma City and battled the Oklahoma City Blue in an absolute shootout – a 144-140 Legends victory. Roby had 10 points and 9 rebounds in 17 minutes of play – nothing spectacular – but did happen to notice a few of the Thunder’s front office personnel sitting in the stands.



“All of us have kind of been through that - whether it be AAU tournaments and you look in the stands and you see a college coach or now at the pro level, you look in the stands and you might see a top executive, or a scout,” Roby said. “It’s a pressure that we all have dealt with and at the end of the day you don’t really think about it while you’re playing. We’re all basketball players and we all came here to do a job, and that’s to hoop.”



The next day, January 24th, Roby was a member of the Thunder.



After making plans for a film session later that day with an assistant coach, Roby received a call from Mavericks General Manager Donnie Nelson saying that he’d be making his third trip up I-35 in as many days. This time he wouldn’t be on the Legends’ team bus, but on his way from Dallas to Oklahoma City to begin an entirely new professional chapter.



“(The Thunder) wanted me bad enough to take me in a trade. It was great to know that,” said Roby. “It kind of hurt initially to get traded, but it’s great to know that I landed somewhere I’m wanted and somewhere I want to be.”