Shai Signs

On the court, Gilgeous-Alexander continues to surge forward in his career. After his first season as a pro in Los Angeles, he broke into the Clippers rotation as a rookie and represented himself well in the playoffs in a complementary role. After being traded to Oklahoma City before his second season, he became a crucial member of a backcourt triumvirate that gave defenses headaches. He showed his chops as a scorer and deft finisher in the paint.



Using the breadth of experiences he’s had during his NBA career and even back to his role at the University of Kentucky, Gilgeous-Alexander assumed the role of primary playmaker and creator for the Thunder in 2020-21. He racked up career-highs with 23.7 points and 5.9 assists per game, along with shooting splits of 50.8 percent from the field, 41.8 percent from 3 and 80.8 percent from the free-throw line.



A threat at all three levels of the floor, Gilgeous-Alexander often exploited the defense’s keen interest in him to enable his teammates to thrive. His assist ratio for the year was 21.2, meaning that over a fifth of his possessions ended with an assist. His poise and understanding that ball movement does the scoring helped lead to three-straight road wins early on, each of which he put his imprint on heavily. In New Orleans, Gilgeous-Alexander notched 21 points, 9 assist and a career-high 5 steals, then he added balanced 25-10-7 and 31-6-7 stat lines in victories over playoff squads – the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.



“He makes it possible for us to kind of envision the ability to play a really team-based game where the ball is moving and there's multiple people making decisions simultaneously with or without the ball,” Presti noted. “He realized that he had the opportunity to really empower his teammates. I thought he helped a lot of our guys improve and put them in position to be successful.”



“He not only generates efficient shots for himself, shoots them efficiently and gets to the free-throw line, but he lives in the paint and generates efficient shots for the rest of the team,” said Daigneault. “That's a mark of an impact player, and he certainly has himself on that track.”