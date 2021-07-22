The previous year, in 2019, guard Ty Jerome was already on cloud nine, fresh off his junior year at the University of Virginia. After losing as a 1-seed in the first round of the tournament during his sophomore year, Jerome kept his chin high and led the Cavaliers through the NCAA tournament bracket to a national championship the very next year. The feeling of holding the trophy was made all the sweeter from the adversity he faced, but still Jerome said that getting selected 24th overall by the Phoenix Suns a few months later was 1a and 1b alongside the NCAA victory.



“Draft night might be up there with the most special in my life just because I was with all my family and that’s what I dreamed about since I was a kid,” said Jerome. “That’s what my parents made sacrifices for. Seeing their faces, seeing my dream come true; just flashbacks to all the hard times, all the great times, the long journey along the way.”



About an hour later on June 20, 2019, forward Isaiah Roby was selected by the Detroit Pistons with the 45th overall pick but was subsequently traded to the Dallas Mavericks. The whirlwind didn’t stop there for Roby. His hometown of Dixon, Ill., which has around 15,000 people in its city limits, hosted a parade and rally the very next day to celebrate their native son’s remarkable achievement of becoming the town’s first player ever drafted in the NBA. After driving through town with the top down, Roby took the mic in front of the fire department and gushed about all that genuine small-town support as hundreds of people cheered him on.



“I was surrounded by my family and friends in my hometown,” said Roby. “Looking back and thinking, three years ago I would have never pictured myself here. Now I’m sitting here waiting for my name to be called in the NBA Draft. It was a very special night for not only me but for everybody who was there who helped me get to that time and to that point in my career. It was definitely a life-changer.”