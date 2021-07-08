It has been two seasons, but time has flown for Thunder forward Darius Bazley.



"The years go by fast, " Bazley said. "I was just a rookie last year. "



While the time may have moved quickly in Bazley's eyes, much has transpired for the 21-year-old forward during his time in the league. He's experienced the highs of consecutive career-high scoring performances to the lows of extended injury and being relegated to the sidelines. However, in Bazley's case, it has been both the ups and downs throughout his career that have guided him in his development as a rising third-year player.



"I feel like I've really grown a lot as a player and a person, " Bazley said during his end of season interview. "I think from the start of this season and to the end, I've matured a lot with just the different opportunities and experiences that I've had the chance to go through. "



Bazley's track record of taking such opportunities and experiences in front of him and using them for growth dates back to his rookie year. When the 2019-20 season was put on pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Bazley took advantage of the 143-day NBA hiatus to work on his body and improve his physical development despite the lack of access to a gym or formal training room. When he returned to the hardwood during the restart, he did so with a stronger frame, ready to take on more contact.



The then-rookie also saw a boost in his offensive numbers following the hiatus. After averaging 5.6 points and 4.0 rebounds during the regular season of his rookie year, Bazley's post-season numbers increased to 6.6 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the 3-point line.



That consistent train of development continued into his second season when he assumed a starting role along with a larger responsibility on both ends of the floor. However, following the All-Star Break, Bazley endured a shoulder injury that would keep him off the floor and away from precious playing time for 16 games.