The 76ers (23-13, No. 3 in the East) tip off a three-game homestand Friday night with their first game of the season against the Sacramento Kings (23-14, No. 5 in the West). The Sixers have won their last nine games against the Kings dating back to Feb. 2019.

Philadelphia will then host the Houston Rockets (18-18) on Monday afternoon and the defending-champion Denver Nuggets (26-13) the following night.

Playing without Joel Embiid (knee swelling) once again Wednesday in Atlanta, the Sixers dropped an overtime contest to the Hawks, 139-132. Tyrese Maxey (35 points) and Tobias Harris (32 points) combined for 67 points in a game that featured 18 lead changes and 12 ties.

"I told them 'what a battle,’ 76ers Head Coach Nick Nurse said postgame about his message to the team. “I think that's all we're really asking for is you [to] go out there and give everything you got, and I think they did that tonight. Again, you're going to put yourself in position, and hopefully if you do that the ball will bounce your way a little bit."

In the second fan voting returns for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis, Embiid and Maxey remained second and fifth for their respective position groups.

MARCUS MORRIS SR. GETS KEY TO CITY

In a touching ceremony on Thursday afternoon at Philadelphia City Hall, North Philadelphia native and current 76er Marcus Morris Sr. received the honorary key to the city for his philanthropic work in his hometown with the Family Over Everything Foundation.

Hundreds of people from Morris’ past and present - including his current 76ers teammates and coaching staff - gathered to celebrate the 34-year-old NBA veteran.

An emotional Morris - standing alongside his mother, Thomasine - addressed the crowd:

"I represent my city anywhere I go. That means a lot to me. I know they're saying thank you to me, but I'm saying thank you to y'all. Because, Philly, I would be nothing without this city. Any team I've ever been on, any time I've been announced, they always say ‘from North Philadelphia.’”

Morris and the speakers before him were sure to recognize his twin brother, Markieff Morris of the Dallas Mavericks, who was a virtual attendee via FaceTime prior to a home game against the New York Knicks.

City council member Isaiah Thomas introduced Morris and said “nobody from Philly puts on for this city like the Morris twins. Nobody."

"They're in the weeds… They stay late, they sign autographs, they give back to the community."

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

The Kings are 23-14 on the season and led by De’Aaron Fox (27.9 ppg) and Domantas Sabonis (20.2 ppg, 12.7 rpg, 7.7 apg).

Both Fox and Sabonis are shooting 39% from 3-point range, while three of their teammates - Harrison Barnes, Trey Lyles, and Malik Monk - shoot above 40% from deep.

Sacramento avenged a recent home loss to the Charlotte Hornets earlier this month by defeating them, 123-98, on Wednesday in Charlotte. 2022 No. 4 overall pick Keegan Murray scored a game-high 25 points for the Kings, while Sabonis registered 24 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists.

Kevin Huerter started the game, but only played 41 seconds before exiting with a left ankle injury that prevented his return.

76ERS-KINGS INJURY REPORT

Joel Embiid and Robert Covington are both out again for the home team due to left knee inflammation.

Sacramento listed Huerter (left ankle sprain) as questionable on Thursday evening.

WEDNESDAY’S TOP PERFORMANCES

Tyrese Maxey

In 43 minutes of play before fouling out in overtime, Maxey tallied a game-high 35 points (12-29 fg, 4-11 3fg, 7-9 ft) with eight rebounds, nine assists, and four steals.

Tobias Harris

Harris surpassed 14,000 career points and finished the game with 32 points (12-24 fg, 1-2 3fg, 7-7 ft), a team-high 10 rebounds, four assists, and one blocked shot in 41 minutes.

It was Harris’ 10th career 30-point, 10-rebound game.

Marcus Morris Sr.

Morris Sr. scored a season-high 17 points (4-9 fg, 3-8 3fg, 6-6 ft) in 26 minutes off the bench in Atlanta.

QUOTE TO NOTE

Tyrese Maxey on his fourth quarter success against the Hawks…

"I put in a lot of work and I'm pretty confident in those positions. I'm sad I wasn't able to take it home for us, but I think guys really fought tonight."

FOLLOW ALONG

Friday night’s contest is a 7:30 p.m. ET start in South Philadelphia.

Please Note: This game was originally a 7 p.m. ET start.

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

UNIFORMS