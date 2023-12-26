Joel Embiid Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Holds franchise record streaks of 14 straight 30-point games; 13 straight games of 30 points and 10 rebounds

PHILADELPHIA – DEC. 26, 2023 – The NBA announced today that the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played between Monday, Dec. 18 and Sunday, Dec. 24.

This is the second weekly award for Embiid this season and the 13th of his career, good for second-most in franchise history (20 - Allen Iverson).

Behind the reigning MVP’s averages of a league-best 40.7 points (58.1 FG%, 44.4 3PT%, 91.4 FT%), along with 12.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists, the 76ers went 2-1 during the week, including a win on Dec. 20 over the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves.

Embiid totaled 122 points in his three games played, marking the second three-game stretch of his career with at least 120 points. He joins Damian Lillard (six times), Stephen Curry (five times), Hall of Famer Michael Jordan (four times), Devin Booker (twice), and Anthony Davis (twice) as the only players with multiple three-game spurts of 120-plus points with shooting splits of at least 55/40/90.

Against the Bulls on Dec. 18, Embiid produced 40 points (15-28 FG) and 14 rebounds, marking his NBA-best sixth 40-point double-double this season. His four games of at least 40 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists also lead the league in 2023-24.

Embiid recorded a season-high 51 points and 12 rebounds en route to a 127-113 win over the Western Conference-leading Timberwolves on Dec. 20. It was Embiid’s NBA-high seventh 50-point double-double dating back to the start of the 2020-21 season.

This performance also made Embiid the fourth player to record a 50-point double-double against the Timberwolves, joining Jayson Tatum (53 points, 10 rebounds; Apr. 9, 2021), Tony Parker (55 points, 10 assists; Nov. 5, 2008), and Shaquille O’Neal (53 points, 18 rebounds; Apr. 20 1994).

To round out the week, he recorded a stat line of 31 points and 10 rebounds in a 121-111 victory over Toronto on Dec. 22, extending both of his franchise-record streaks. He has scored at least 30 points in 14 straight games, the longest such streak since James Harden did so in 32 straight outings in 2018-19.

Embiid’s streak of 30-point, 10-rebound games now stands at 13, which is the longest such streak since Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did so in 16 straight contests during the 1971-72 season.

Through 25 games this season, the NBA’s leading scorer (35.0 points per game) leads all players in 30-point, 10-rebound games (18), and 30-point, 10-rebound, five-assist games (13) while ranking second the league in 30-point performances (20).