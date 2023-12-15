Under Morey, the 76ers have won 65% of their games and are the only Eastern Conference team to advance in NBA playoffs every season

Morey’s 62% (810-489) career winning percentage ranks fourth all-time in NBA history

PHILADELPHIA – DEC. 15, 2023 – The Philadelphia 76ers have announced a multi-year contract extension for President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey, taking him through the 2027-28 season. Per team policy, financial terms were not disclosed.

“Daryl is one of the best front office executives in sports and I greatly value his leadership,” Josh Harris, 76ers Managing Partner, said. “I’m thrilled to have reached an agreement to extend his contract and look forward to working together to maximize our chances of competing for an NBA title.”

Hired as the team’s President of Basketball Operations on Nov. 2, 2020, Morey’s .653 winning percentage through his first three seasons represents the best mark in franchise history. The 76ers are off to a 16-7 start in 2023-24, tied for the fourth-best record in the NBA.

Morey oversees all areas of the 76ers basketball operations department, most recently orchestrating a three-team, seven-player deal on Nov. 1, 2023, which netted a multitude of future draft capital, including two first-round draft picks and a first-round pick swap, in addition to Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, KJ Martin, and Marcus Morris Sr.. This past offseason, Morey hired NBA champion and Coach of the Year Nick Nurse as the franchise’s 26th head coach.

“I want to express my appreciation to Josh Harris and David Blitzer for their unwavering support and confidence. Together, we are committed to bringing a championship to Philadelphia,” said Morey. “I love this franchise and the relationship my family and I have built with our fans and this city. There’s no place I’d rather continue this journey than here.”

In 2022-23, the 76ers advanced in the NBA Playoffs for the third consecutive season, making them one of two teams to reach the Conference Semifinals each year since Morey’s arrival. On the season, Morey’s 76ers compiled a 54-28 regular-season record, the team’s best mark since 2000-01.