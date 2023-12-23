Reigning G League Rookie of the Year earned selections to both All-NBA G League First Team and All-Rookie Team in 2022-23
PHILADELPHIA – DEC. 23, 2023 - Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed Kenneth Lofton Jr. to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Lofton Jr., 21, joins the 76ers after spending the first year-plus of his professional career with the Memphis Grizzlies. He appeared in 15 games for the Grizzlies this season, producing season highs in points (12), rebounds (five), and steals (two) at Utah on Nov. 1.
Last season, the Louisiana Tech product set career highs with a 42-point (17-25 FG), 14-rebound performance against Oklahoma City on April 9, making him the youngest player in Grizzlies’ franchise history to record a 40-point, 10-rebound game.
In 39 career NBA games, Lofton Jr. holds career averages of 4.1 points on 48.5 percent shooting and 1.7 rebounds.
As a two-way player with the Grizzlies’ organization in 2022-23, Lofton Jr. saw action in 17 G League regular-season games (15 starts) with the Memphis Hustle, averaging 20.2 points (53.9% FG), 10.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.2 steals. He scored 20-plus points in eight games, two of which reached the 30-point mark.
Lofton Jr. was named the Kia NBA G League Rookie of the Year, in addition to being selected to both the All-NBA G League First Team and NBA G League All-Rookie Team.
His strong 2022-23 also led to invites to participate in both the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Game and the NBA G League Next Up Game during NBA All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah.
In a related move, the team released Javonte Smart, who posted averages of 21.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and team-leading 5.8 assists in 16 games with the Delaware Blue Coats, the 76ers G League affiliate. He appeared in one game with the 76ers (Dec. 22 vs. TOR) this season.