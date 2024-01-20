Since then, Charlotte's home team has become the Bobcats and gone back to being the Hornets once again. All-Stars like Gerald Wallace and Kemba Walker suited up in teal before the team drafted point guard LaMelo Ball in 2020.

The 76ers will play the Hornets in one more game during the 2023-24 season, with the latter two games being at home. The Sixers and Hornets faced off on December 16 in Charlotte. The 76ers won by over 50 points, with a final score of 135-82. Joel Embiid recorded 42 points in just 30 minutes of play.

The Sixers visited the Hornets again on January 20, winning 97-89 with 33 points from Joel Embiid.Their third matchup of the season on March 1 resulted in another 76ers victory over Charlotte. The Hornets visit Philadelphia for their final face off on March 16, get tickets today!