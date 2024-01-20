Matchup History
While it may seem like the Hornets have been around forever, they only just joined the league prior to the 1988-89 season. It wasn’t long before they’d introduce themselves to the 76ers either, as they traveled to Philadelphia for just the 11th game of their short existence. Since that time, the regular season contests have been mostly even, as Alonzo Mourning and Larry Johnson did battle with Charles Barkley in the early ‘90s, and in 2000, when the Allen Iverson-led Sixers bested the Baron Davis and the Hornets in the only playoff series between these two franchises, winning in the first round 3 games to 1. Iverson recorded a playoff high 55 points in that first round contest.
Since then, Charlotte's home team has become the Bobcats and gone back to being the Hornets once again. All-Stars like Gerald Wallace and Kemba Walker suited up in teal before the team drafted point guard LaMelo Ball in 2020.
The 76ers will play the Hornets in one more game during the 2023-24 season, with the latter two games being at home. The Sixers and Hornets faced off on December 16 in Charlotte. The 76ers won by over 50 points, with a final score of 135-82. Joel Embiid recorded 42 points in just 30 minutes of play.
The Sixers visited the Hornets again on January 20, winning 97-89 with 33 points from Joel Embiid.Their third matchup of the season on March 1 resulted in another 76ers victory over Charlotte. The Hornets visit Philadelphia for their final face off on March 16, get tickets today!
