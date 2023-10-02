Matchup History

The history between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks dates back more than 60 years, and started when both franchises called the Empire State home. In the inaugural NBA season, the Syracuse Nationals and the Knickerbockers played twice, with the team that would eventually become the Sixers sweeping the series.

Since then, the teams have played 468 times in the regular season (the 76ers have a 263-205 record) and 34 times in the postseason (21-12), most notably in the 1983 Eastern Conference semifinals, before the Julius Erving, Moses Malone, and the Sixers would go on to win the NBA Championship.