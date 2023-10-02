PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
v NEW YORK KNICKS

The history between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks dates back more than 60 years, and started when both franchises called the Empire State home. In the inaugural NBA season, the Syracuse Nationals and the Knickerbockers played twice, with the team that would eventually become the Sixers sweeping the series.

Since then, the teams have played 468 times in the regular season (the 76ers have a 263-205 record) and 34 times in the postseason (21-12), most notably in the 1983 Eastern Conference semifinals, before the Julius Erving, Moses Malone, and the Sixers would go on to win the NBA Championship.

The Sixers faced the Knicks in four games during the 2022-23 season, with the Sixers winning on Christmas Day in Madison Square Garden, the “World’s Most Famous Arena” 119-112. The 76ers took down the Knicks again on February 10, this time at home, with Embiid and Tyrese Maxey combining for 62 points.

The Sixers and Knicks began their 2023-24 face offs on January 5 in South Philadelphia. The Knicks took the first win of their season series. The 76ers look to even the playing field when the Knicks visit The Center again on February 22. Their final two matchups against the Knicks will be back-to-back on the road in MSG in March. Get your tickets to their February game today!

Embiid fists in the air celebration DEC 25, 2022

@ New York

W - 112-119

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

GAME RECAP

Melton step back three FEB 5, 2023

@ New York

L - 108-97

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

GAME RECAP

Sixers high-fiving center court FEB 10, 2023

@ Philadelphia

W - 119-108

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

GAME RECAP

Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots the ball Jan 5, 2024

@ Philadelphia

L - 92-128

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

GAME RECAP

Sixers Earn Win in Comeback vs. Knicks (02.10.23)

Every time the Knicks hop on the New Jersey Turnpike to travel from Manhattan to South Philadelphia, 76ers fans have opportunities to take advantage of special ticket offers, bring a party of 10 or more of their favorite fans, or upgrade their seats into suites.

Premium seats
Premium Tickets

With premium seating, you can reserve space for up to 30 guests and enjoy great basketball with premium food and beverage packages.

Embiid High Five Tunnel
Group Tickets

With special ticket prices for groups of 10 or more, you can enjoy the Sixers with your friends and family with unique fan experiences.

Embiid pumps up the crowd
Special Offers

The 76ers provide special ticket offers in select locations for various regular season home games to show appreciation to our fans.

