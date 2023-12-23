The newest 76er is Kenneth Lofton Jr., as the team announced his signing of a two-way contract on Saturday.
NBA teams can have up to three players on two-way contracts this season. These players are eligible for 50 NBA games and also available to the team’s NBA G League affiliate - the defending-champion Delaware Blue Coats, in the Sixers’ case.
Learn more about Lofton Jr., the 21-year-old former member of the Grizzlies…
- Nicknamed “Junior,” Lofton Jr. is a Port Arthur, Texas native currently in his second professional season.
- The 6-foot-8 forward starred at Louisiana Tech University, earning All-Conference USA honors in both of his college seasons from 2020-22.
- In 65 games (61 starts) at LA Tech, Lofton Jr. averaged 14.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.1 steals in 24.9 minutes per contest.
- He was named 2020-21 C-USA Freshman of the Year.
- On the international stage, Lofton Jr. posted 13.1 points per game to lead Team USA to the gold medal at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup in Latvia.
- Lofton Jr. signed a two-way NBA contract with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2022 and averaged 5.0 points per game in 24 appearances with them last season.
- On April 9, 2023 in Oklahoma City - in his first career NBA start - Lofton Jr. scored a career-high 42 points while setting a Grizzlies franchise record for points in a half with 35 in the second half.
- The performance marked the highest scoring total by any player in his first career NBA start.
- Lofton Jr. dominated the G League as a rookie, not only winning Rookie of the Year honors, but also earning All-NBA G League First Team, All-Showcase Team, and All-Rookie Team selections.
- In 30 total games with the Memphis Hustle between the Showcase Cup and regular season, he posted 22.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 29.4 minutes per game.
- He recorded five 30-point games, 17 double-doubles, and notched a triple-double with 20 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists on Feb. 7, 2023 against Birmingham.